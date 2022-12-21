Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NorthWestern Corporation
  News
  Summary
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
57.58 USD   +1.50%
05:23pNorthwestern : Energy prepared for South Dakota's sub-zero weather
PU
12/20Northwestern : Energy prepared for Montana's extreme cold
PU
12/19Northwestern : ENERGY 2023 ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN - Form 8-K
PU
NorthWestern : Energy prepared for South Dakota's sub-zero weather

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
NorthWestern Energy prepared for South Dakota's sub-zero weather

Date: Dec 21, 2022

Sioux Falls, S.D. - Dec. 21, 2022 - Temperatures in eastern South Dakota below zero, with the coldest weather and extreme wind chills forecast for Friday, Dec. 23.

NorthWestern Energy's South Dakota customers are relying on us to keep their homes and businesses operating safely.

"We prepare all year long to be able to reliably deliver natural gas and electricity to our customers when they need it the most, in these extreme winter conditions," said NorthWestern Energy Vice President Distribution Jason Merkel. "Our systems are designed for harsh winter weather, however, we want our customers to be aware of the frigid weather conditions and to be prepared if they experience an outage. Our crews are ready to respond immediately to any outages and will work to restore service as quickly as possible, safely."

Find information about reporting outages and preparing an emergency outage kit at https://www.northwesternenergy.com/safety/outage-safety

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contacts:

Jo Dee Black

866-622-8081

jodee.black@northwestern.com

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
