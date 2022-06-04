NorthWestern : Energy's new 58-megawatt Bob Glanzer Generating Station providing reliable, affordable energy to our South Dakota customers

Huron, S.D. - June 6, 2022 - NorthWestern Energy commissioned the new 58-megawatt natural gas-fired electric Bob Glanzer Generating Station near Huron. S.D. Monday, which provides flexible, on-demand energy generation to reliably serve our South Dakota customers with affordable energy.

"This is a resource for reliable service in all weather conditions when our customers need energy the most, during extended periods of peak demand," said NorthWestern Energy President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Bird. "It is also an important piece of our Net Zero by 2050 commitment, allowing us to integrate even more renewable resources to our system with support for the variability of wind and solar generation."

Today NorthWestern Energy's electric generation portfolio is from 56% carbon-free resources, compared with 40% for the U.S. electric energy industry.

The Bob Glanzer Generating Station's six Caterpillar reciprocating internal combustion engines are a highly efficient, lean-burn design, which takes less fuel to generate electricity. They have technology to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide by about 94%.

"Until longer duration, carbon-free resources are cost effective and readily available for our customers, we will continue to need this type of generation in order to meet our obligation to provide reliable, affordable, safe energy services," said NorthWestern Energy Vice President Supply and Montana Government Affairs John Hines.

Construction of the plant, about a $90 million project, began in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and provided support for the Huron, S.D. economy. During peak construction, more than 150 workers were employees at the plant.

"We are proud to be part of South Dakota, and to invest in the critical infrastructure that will meet South Dakota's needs for many decades to come," said NorthWestern Energy CEO Bob Rowe. "We couldn't do this without an exceptional partnership with South Dakota and with communities, including Huron."

The Bob Glanzer Generating Station is named in honor of the late South Dakota State Rep. Bob Glanzer, whose career included teaching and coaching, serving as the manager of the South Dakota State Fair and banking. He was elected to the South Dakota House in 2016. Glanzer died on April 3, 2020 at 74 from COVID-19 complications.

Rep. Glanzer worked quietly in the background for community and economic development in the Huron area, but was willing to accelerate his efforts and visibility when needed, said Rowe.

"NorthWestern Energy has always played a vital role in Greater Huron's economic development efforts and we look forward to partnering with them on future business expansion efforts," said Ted Haeder, President and CEO of Greater Huron Development Corporation.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contacts:

Jo Dee Black

866-622-8081

jodee.black@northwestern.com