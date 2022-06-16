NorthWestern : Mystic Dam outflows at seasonal levels

Butte, Mont. - June 16, 2022 - Mystic Dam water outflows are at seasonal spring levels.

Mystic Reservoir is full, which typically occurs later in June. The inflow to Mystic Reservoir increased quickly with rain that melted snowpack last week, filling the reservoir earlier this season. Current outflows are typical for spring.

Caution and awareness of water levels and weather conditions must be exercised in the area. Snowpack in the mountains remains, which could raise water levels with rain or warm temperatures.

