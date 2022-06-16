NorthWestern : Mystic Dam outflows at seasonal levels

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NorthWestern Corporation
  News
  Summary
Mystic Dam outflows at seasonal levels

Date: Jun 16, 2022

TYPE: News

Butte, Mont. - June 16, 2022 - Mystic Dam water outflows are at seasonal spring levels.

Mystic Reservoir is full, which typically occurs later in June. The inflow to Mystic Reservoir increased quickly with rain that melted snowpack last week, filling the reservoir earlier this season. Current outflows are typical for spring.

Caution and awareness of water levels and weather conditions must be exercised in the area. Snowpack in the mountains remains, which could raise water levels with rain or warm temperatures.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contacts:

Jo Dee Black

866-622-8081

jodee.black@northwestern.com

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
