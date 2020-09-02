Log in
NorthWestern Corporation

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
NorthWestern : Planned power outage in Choteau Sept. 8 & 9 for system upgrade

09/02/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

Butte, Mont. - Sept. 2, 2020 - An upgrade to the electric distribution system will necessitate a power outage for some NorthWestern Energy electric customers in Choteau on Tuesday, Sept. 8 or Wednesday, Sept. 9. The work will complete a project started several months ago to improve service reliability for customers in the area.

The work will done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Customers will be notified with an automated phone message if they will be impacted by the planned power outage, which will vary for individual customers by both start time and length.

NorthWestern Energy appreciates customers' patience during this project.

Please contact NorthWestern Energy Customer Contact Center at 888-467-2669 for more information.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)
NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contact:
 Jo Dee Black
(866) 622-8081
Jodee.Black@northwestern.com


Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 21:14:09 UTC
