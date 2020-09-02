NorthWestern : Planned power outage in Choteau Sept. 8 & 9 for system upgrade

Butte, Mont. - Sept. 2, 2020 - An upgrade to the electric distribution system will necessitate a power outage for some NorthWestern Energy electric customers in Choteau on Tuesday, Sept. 8 or Wednesday, Sept. 9. The work will complete a project started several months ago to improve service reliability for customers in the area.

The work will done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Customers will be notified with an automated phone message if they will be impacted by the planned power outage, which will vary for individual customers by both start time and length.

NorthWestern Energy appreciates customers' patience during this project.

Please contact NorthWestern Energy Customer Contact Center at 888-467-2669 for more information.

