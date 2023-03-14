NorthWestern : Proxy Statement 2023
Annual Meeting Notice
3
Message from CEO
4
Proxy Summary
5
Items of Business
6
2022 Executive Pay Overview
6
Corporate Governance Overview
7
Items of Business at Annual
Meeting
8
Proposal 1
Election of Directors
9
Proposal 2
Ratification of Appointment of
Independent Registered Public
Accounting Firm for 2023
11
Description of Audit Fees
11
Audit Committee Report
12
Proposal 3
Advisory Vote to Approve Named
Executive Officer Compensation
13
Proposal 4
Advisory Vote on the Frequency of
the Advisory Votes on Executive
Compensation
14
Executive Pay
15
Compensation Discussion and
Analysis
16
Compensation Committee Report
34
Executive Pay
(cont'd)
2022 Executive Pay
35
2022 Director Pay
43
Pay Versus Performance
44
Supplemental Pay Versus
Performance Information
47
Corporate Governance
50
Governance Overview
51
Board of Directors
52
Board Diversity
53
Director Nominees
56
Director Succession Planning
61
Board Independence
63
Board Committees
64
ESG Sustainability
68
Other Governance Practices
68
Stock Information
71
Who Owns our Stock
72
Stock for Compensation Plans
74
Annual Meeting
Information
75
Voting Procedures
76
General Information
79
Glossary
(inside back cover)
