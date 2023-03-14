Advanced search
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:44:15 2023-03-14 am EDT
57.19 USD   +3.01%
11:26aNorthwestern : Proxy Statement 2023
PU
03/14NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07Insider Sell: Northwestern
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NorthWestern : Proxy Statement 2023

03/14/2023 | 11:26am EDT
Table of Contents

Annual Meeting Notice

3

Message from CEO

4

Proxy Summary

5

Items of Business

6

2022 Executive Pay Overview

6

Corporate Governance Overview

7

Items of Business at Annual

Meeting

8

Proposal 1

Election of Directors

9

Proposal 2

Ratification of Appointment of

Independent Registered Public

Accounting Firm for 2023

11

Description of Audit Fees

11

Audit Committee Report

12

Proposal 3

Advisory Vote to Approve Named

Executive Officer Compensation

13

Proposal 4

Advisory Vote on the Frequency of

the Advisory Votes on Executive

Compensation

14

Executive Pay

15

Compensation Discussion and

Analysis

16

Compensation Committee Report

34

Executive Pay (cont'd)

2022 Executive Pay

35

2022 Director Pay

43

Pay Versus Performance

44

Supplemental Pay Versus

Performance Information

47

Corporate Governance

50

Governance Overview

51

Board of Directors

52

Board Diversity

53

Director Nominees

56

Director Succession Planning

61

Board Independence

63

Board Committees

64

ESG Sustainability

68

Other Governance Practices

68

Stock Information

71

Who Owns our Stock

72

Stock for Compensation Plans

74

Annual Meeting

Information

75

Voting Procedures

76

General Information

79

Glossary

(inside back cover)

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 15:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
