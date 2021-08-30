Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NorthWestern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NorthWestern : Public cautioned to stay out of Missouri River riverbed in area of Rainbow Dam during reservoir water drawdown

08/30/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Public cautioned to stay out of Missouri River riverbed in area of Rainbow Dam during reservoir water drawdown

Date: Aug 30, 2021

Great Falls, Mont. - Aug. 30, 2021- On Sept. 6 NorthWestern Energy will begin drawing water down in Rainbow Reservoir upstream from Rainbow Dam about 3.5 feet. The draw down will allow Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to conduct maintenance on effluent pipes at Giant Springs State Fish Hatchery on Sept. 7.

Rainbow Reservoir will begin to be refilled beginning the evening of Sept. 7 and will be back at full pool on Sept. 8.

Members of the public should not enter the riverbed. Deep mud, slippery rocks and the short duration of the water drawdown will create safety hazards.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 743,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contacts:

Jo Dee Black

866-622-8081

jodee.black@northwestern.com

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 18:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
02:52pNORTHWESTERN : Public cautioned to stay out of Missouri River riverbed in area o..
PU
07/29NORTHWESTERN : Wells Fargo Adjusts NorthWestern's Price Target to $72 From $74, ..
MT
07/28NORTHWESTERN : Energy - Harmful algae blooms confirmed on Hebgen Reservoir- advi..
AQ
07/28NORTHWESTERN : Company reports GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.72 for the ..
PU
07/28NORTHWESTERN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/28NORTHWESTERN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
07/28NORTHWESTERN : Q2 Earnings Per Share, Revenue Rise
MT
07/27NORTHWESTERN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27NorthWestern Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of Fisc..
CI
07/27NorthWestern Corporation Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend, Payable on..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 302 M - -
Net income 2021 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 3,88%
Capitalization 3 299 M 3 299 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
EV / Sales 2022 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 530
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 63,98 $
Average target price 70,43 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Bird President & Chief Operating Officer
Travis Meyer Director-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Crystal Dawn Lail Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dana J. Dykhouse Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION9.72%3 299
NEXTERA ENERGY8.11%163 630
ENEL S.P.A.-7.21%92 008
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.32%80 527
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.68%76 090
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.42%69 872