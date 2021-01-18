Log in
NorthWestern Corporation

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
NorthWestern : Roaring speeds meant little wind energy in Montana Jan. 13

01/18/2021
Butte, Mont. -Jan. 18, 2021- NorthWestern Energy's energy portfolio that serves our Montana customers includes 450 megawatts of wind energy, a piece of the diverse 67 percent carbon-free energy mix.

Wind is a good clean energy resource. It is not a capacity resource, available 24/7. Because it is a variable resource, it creates unique challenges to operating the energy grid reliably.

The windstorm that ripped across Montana Jan. 13 is an example of that challenge. Gusts ranged from about 65 miles per hour to more than 90 miles per hour across the state.

Wind turbines shut down, an industry term called 'high-speed wind cut-out,' when wind gusts have the potential to damage equipment. Although it varies by turbine, generally the cut-out speed is 55 miles per hour, according the U.S. Department of Energy.

In Montana when wind was averaging about 33 miles per hour at 4 p.m. Jan. 12, NorthWestern Energy's wind generation was producing about 430 megawatts, close to its maximum capability.

When wind speeds accelerated to 70 miles per hour and higher by mid-morning Jan. 13 in Montana, wind turbines' automated 'high-speed wind cut-out' technology had shut many of them down. Wind generation bounced every 15 minutes, from about 280 megawatts to less than 30 megawatts when the wind howled across the state.

'There is always the potential to be 450 megawatts long or 450 megawatts short when it comes to meeting our customers' demand with the wind resources in our Montana portfolio,' NorthWestern Energy Vice President Supply/Montana Government Relations John Hines said. 'The result is higher costs, lower reliability and grid instability for our customers.'



Wind is not a reliable energy source required to meet customer needs during times of critical energy demand, cold winter nights and hot summer days.

It creates another challenge.

NorthWestern Energy is the Balancing Authority for the Bulk Electric System and interconnected grid in Montana, responsible for balancing megawatts being put on the grid by generation sources with the megawatts being taken off the grid to serve customers. That balance is critical for the reliable operation of the grid.

Variable energy resources -wind and solar- mean there is a critical requirement for flexible capacity resources that are available on demand - such as hydro, storage, natural gas generation, etc. - to keep the grid balanced and operating reliably 24/7.

Extreme wind on Jan. 13, 2021 caused several accidents on U.S. 191 north of Harlowton and the highway was temporarily closed for public safety. The wind turbines shut down to avoid damage, known as a 'high-speed wind cut-out.'

Although it varies by turbine, the cut-out speed is generally 55 miles per hour, according the U.S. Department of Energy.

Photo courtesy of the Wheatland County Sheriff's Department

NorthWestern Energy customers had services outages and unfortunately some were extended as the result of statewide extreme wind conditions on Jan. 13, said NorthWestern Energy Vice President Transmission Mike Cashell.

Extra personnel were brought in by NorthWestern Energy Grid Operations during the Jan. 13 storm and for the Distribution Operating Center, which tracks outages and communicates with the crews.

 NorthWestern Energy field personnel worked very long, hard hours to return service to customers.

NorthWestern Energy photo

'NorthWestern Energy's redundant grid and energy generation resources located in Montana were critical to limiting customer outages,' Cashell said. 'This storm underscores the value flexible resources within NorthWestern Energy's service area contribute to maintaining reliability when conditions are good and when the weather turns and creates challenges.'

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern Energy is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Jo Dee Black
(866) 622-8081
jodee.black@northwestern.com
(Larger resolution photos available on request)


