NorthWestern : Sidoti Virtual Conference 2022

During the course of this presentation, there will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," or "will."
The information in this presentation is based upon our current expectations as of the date hereof unless otherwise noted. Our actual future business and financial performance may differ materially and adversely from our expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly update our forward-looking statements or this presentation for any reason. Although our expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially. The factors that may affect our results are listed in certain of our press releases and disclosed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q along with other public filings with the SEC.
Company Information
NorthWestern Corporation
Corporate Office
Investor Relations Officer
dba: NorthWestern Energy
3010 West 69th Street
Travis Meyer
Ticker: NWE (Nasdaq)
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-978-2967
www.northwesternenergy.com
(605) 978-2900
travis.meyer@northwestern.com
NWE - An Investment for the Long Term
Pure Electric &
Gas Utility
Solid Utility
Foundation
Strong
Earnings &
Cash Flow
Attractive
Future Growth
Prospects
Financial Goals
& Metrics
• 100% pure electric & natural gas utility business
Black Eagle dam
with over 100 years of operating history
Solid economic indicators in service territory
Diverse electric supply portfolio ~56% hydro, wind & solar
Residential electric & gas rates below national average
Solid system reliability
Low leaks per 100 miles of pipe
Solid JD Power Overall Customer Satisfaction scores
Consistent track record of earnings & dividend growth
Strong cash flows (aided by Production Tax Credit carryforwards)
