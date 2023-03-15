NorthWestern : Siebert Williams West Coast Utilities Conference
03/15/2023 | 06:20am EDT
Siebert Williams West Coast Utilities Conference
March 15-16 2023
Ryan Dam Great Falls, Montana
8-K March 15, 2023
Forward Looking Statements
Forward Looking Statements
O'Dell Creek -
During the course of this presentation, there will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," or "will."
The information in this presentation is based upon our current expectations as of the date hereof unless otherwise noted. Our actual future business and financial performance may differ materially and adversely from our expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements. We undertake
Madison River Valley - Montana
no obligation to revise or publicly update our forward-looking statements or this presentation for any reason. Although our expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially. The factors that may affect our results are listed in certain of our press releases and disclosed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q along with
other public filings with the SEC.
Recognized by Newsweek
as one of "America's Most
Responsible Companies"
Company Information
NorthWestern Corporation
Corporate Office
Investor Relations Officer
dba: NorthWestern Energy
3010 West 69th Street
Travis Meyer
Ticker: NWE (Nasdaq)
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-978-2967
www.northwesternenergy.com
(605) 978-2900
travis.meyer@northwestern.com
Company Overview
NWE - An Investment for the Long Term
Pure Electric &
Gas Utility
Solid Utility
Foundation
Earnings &
Cash Flow
Attractive
Future Growth
Prospects
Financial Goals
& Metrics
• 100% pure electric & natural gas utility business
Black Eagle dam
with over 100 years of operating history
Solid economic indicators in service territory
Diverse electric supply portfolio ~55% hydro, wind & solar
Residential electric & gas rates below national average
Solid system reliability
Low leaks per 100 miles of pipe
Solid JD Power Overall Customer Satisfaction scores
Pending Montana electric and natural gas rate review to reduce regulatory lag, aid earnings and cash flow and improve balance sheet strength
History of consistent annual dividend growth
Disciplined maintenance capital investment program to ensure safety and reliability
Significant investment in renewable resources (hydro & wind) will provide long-term energy supply pricing stability for the benefit of customers for many years to come
Further opportunity for energy supply investment to meet significant capacity shortfalls
Target debt to capitalization ratio of 50%-55% with liquidity of $100 million or greater
Target 3%-6% EPS growth plus dividend yield to provide competitive total return
Target dividend long-term payout ratio of 60%-70%
Best Practices
Corporate
Governance
5th Best Governance Score
Montana Operations
Electric
398,200 customers
25,131 miles - transmission & distribution lines
882 MW maximum capacity owned power generation
Natural Gas
209,100 customers
7,334 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline
17.75 Bcf of gas storage capacity
Own 35.1 Bcf of proven natural gas reserves
About NorthWestern
South Dakota Operations
Electric
64,700 customers
3,650 miles - transmission & distribution lines
446 MW nameplate owned power generation
Natural Gas
49,200 customers
1,779 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline
