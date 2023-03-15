Advanced search
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-14 pm EDT
56.52 USD   +0.64%
06:20aNorthwestern : Siebert Williams West Coast Utilities Conference
PU
03/14Northwestern : Proxy Statement 2023
PU
03/14NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
NorthWestern : Siebert Williams West Coast Utilities Conference

03/15/2023 | 06:20am EDT
Siebert Williams West Coast Utilities Conference

March 15-16 2023

Ryan Dam Great Falls, Montana

8-K March 15, 2023

2

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

O'Dell Creek -

During the course of this presentation, there will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," or "will."

The information in this presentation is based upon our current expectations as of the date hereof unless otherwise noted. Our actual future business and financial performance may differ materially and adversely from our expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements. We undertake

Madison River Valley - Montana

no obligation to revise or publicly update our forward-looking statements or this presentation for any reason. Although our expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially. The factors that may affect our results are listed in certain of our press releases and disclosed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q along with

other public filings with the SEC.

Recognized by Newsweek

as one of "America's Most

Responsible Companies"

Company Information

NorthWestern Corporation

Corporate Office

Investor Relations Officer

dba: NorthWestern Energy

3010 West 69th Street

Travis Meyer

Ticker: NWE (Nasdaq)

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

605-978-2967

www.northwesternenergy.com

(605) 978-2900

travis.meyer@northwestern.com

3

Company Overview

4

NWE - An Investment for the Long Term

Pure Electric &

Gas Utility

Solid Utility

Foundation

Earnings &

Cash Flow

Attractive

Future Growth

Prospects

Financial Goals

& Metrics

100% pure electric & natural gas utility business

Black Eagle dam

with over 100 years of operating history

  • Solid economic indicators in service territory
  • Diverse electric supply portfolio ~55% hydro, wind & solar
  • Residential electric & gas rates below national average
  • Solid system reliability
  • Low leaks per 100 miles of pipe
  • Solid JD Power Overall Customer Satisfaction scores
  • Pending Montana electric and natural gas rate review to reduce regulatory lag, aid earnings and cash flow and improve balance sheet strength
  • History of consistent annual dividend growth
  • Disciplined maintenance capital investment program to ensure safety and reliability
  • Significant investment in renewable resources (hydro & wind) will provide long-term energy supply pricing stability for the benefit of customers for many years to come
  • Further opportunity for energy supply investment to meet significant capacity shortfalls
  • Target debt to capitalization ratio of 50%-55% with liquidity of $100 million or greater
  • Target 3%-6% EPS growth plus dividend yield to provide competitive total return
  • Target dividend long-term payout ratio of 60%-70%

Best Practices

Corporate

Governance

5th Best Governance Score

Montana Operations

Electric

398,200 customers

25,131 miles - transmission & distribution lines

882 MW maximum capacity owned power generation

Natural Gas

209,100 customers

7,334 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline

17.75 Bcf of gas storage capacity

Own 35.1 Bcf of proven natural gas reserves

5

About NorthWestern

South Dakota Operations

Electric

64,700 customers

3,650 miles - transmission & distribution lines

446 MW nameplate owned power generation

Natural Gas

49,200 customers

1,779 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline

Nebraska Operations

Natural Gas

43,000 customers

821 miles of distribution pipeline

Data as of 12/31/2022

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 10:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
