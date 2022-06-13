NorthWestern : Water levels in the Madison River Basin rising rapidly, exercise caution in the area

Butte, Mont. - June 13, 2022 - Water levels in the Madison River Basin are rising rapidly due to several weeks of above average precipitation and the last few days of substantial quantities of rain and snow.

NorthWestern Energy is increasing water releases at Hebgen Dam to manage the large inflow of water into the reservoir and prevent it from over filling.

Recreationists and others should exercise caution and watch for rising levels of the Madison River.

Water levels were lower than normal at Hebgen Reservoir, but are now quickly approaching full pool because above-average spring rain and snow are increasing water inflow into the reservoir.

NorthWestern Energy's priority for management of the complex Madison watershed is safety of the public and protection of the environment. Hebgen Reservoir levels are monitored and managed year-round to prevent the reservoir from over filling and water going over the top of the dam, causing damage which would compromise the integrity of the dam and risk public safety.

Current water levels at Hebgen Lake and Madison River flows and water temperatures are available at http://madisondss.com/page/dashboard.php.

