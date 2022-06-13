Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NorthWestern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:05 2022-06-13 pm EDT
58.02 USD   -3.01%
02:33pNORTHWESTERN : Water levels in the Madison River Basin rising rapidly, exercise caution in the area
PU
06/09NORTHWESTERN : Cool spring with snow and rain improves conditions in Madison River Basin
PU
06/04NORTHWESTERN : Energy's new 58-megawatt Bob Glanzer Generating Station providing reliable, affordable energy to our South Dakota customers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NorthWestern : Water levels in the Madison River Basin rising rapidly, exercise caution in the area

06/13/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Water levels in the Madison River Basin rising rapidly, exercise caution in the area

Date: Jun 13, 2022

TYPE: News

Butte, Mont. - June 13, 2022 - Water levels in the Madison River Basin are rising rapidly due to several weeks of above average precipitation and the last few days of substantial quantities of rain and snow.

NorthWestern Energy is increasing water releases at Hebgen Dam to manage the large inflow of water into the reservoir and prevent it from over filling.

Recreationists and others should exercise caution and watch for rising levels of the Madison River.

Water levels were lower than normal at Hebgen Reservoir, but are now quickly approaching full pool because above-average spring rain and snow are increasing water inflow into the reservoir.

NorthWestern Energy's priority for management of the complex Madison watershed is safety of the public and protection of the environment. Hebgen Reservoir levels are monitored and managed year-round to prevent the reservoir from over filling and water going over the top of the dam, causing damage which would compromise the integrity of the dam and risk public safety.

Current water levels at Hebgen Lake and Madison River flows and water temperatures are available at http://madisondss.com/page/dashboard.php.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contacts:

Jo Dee Black

866-622-8081

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 18:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
02:33pNORTHWESTERN : Water levels in the Madison River Basin rising rapidly, exercise caution in..
PU
06/09NORTHWESTERN : Cool spring with snow and rain improves conditions in Madison River Basin
PU
06/04NORTHWESTERN : Energy's new 58-megawatt Bob Glanzer Generating Station providing reliable,..
PU
05/31BofA Securities Downgrades NorthWestern to Underperform From Neutral, Adjusts Price Tar..
MT
05/23NORTHWESTERN CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Of..
AQ
05/23NorthWestern Corporation Enters into Amendment and Restatement of its Existing $425 Mil..
CI
05/17NORTHWESTERN CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05NORTHWESTERN CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29TRANSCRIPT : NorthWestern Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/29NORTHWESTERN : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 381 M - -
Net income 2022 185 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 3 239 M 3 239 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 483
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 59,82 $
Average target price 62,63 $
Spread / Average Target 4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Bird President & Chief Operating Officer
Crystal Dawn Lail Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dana J. Dykhouse Non-Executive Chairman
Jeanne M. Vold Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION4.65%3 239
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.69%149 125
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.74%82 972
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.19%76 651
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.96%68 935
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.95%64 413