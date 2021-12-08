Log in
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
NorthWestern : Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream, Utility & Renewable Symposium

12/08/2021 | 06:12am EST
Pintlers Mountains, Montana

Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream, Utility & Renewable Symposium

December 8, 2021

8-K'ed on December 8, 2021

2

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

Boulder River in Montana

During the course of this presentation, there will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often

contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," or "will."

The information in this presentation is based upon our current expectations as of the date hereof unless otherwise noted. Our actual future business and financial performance may differ materially and adversely from our expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly update our forward-looking statements or this presentation for any reason. Although our expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially. The factors that may affect our results are listed in certain of our press releases and disclosed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q along with other public filings with the SEC.

Company Information

NorthWestern Corporation

Corporate Office

Investor Relations Officer

dba: NorthWestern Energy

3010 West 69th Street

Travis Meyer

Ticker: NWE (Nasdaq)

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

605-978-2967

www.northwesternenergy.com

(605) 978-2900

travis.meyer@northwestern.com

3

NWE - An Investment for the Long Term

Pure Electric &

Gas Utility

Solid Utility

Foundation

Strong

Earnings &

Cash Flow

Attractive

Future Growth

Prospects

Financial Goals

& Metrics

100% pure electric & natural gas utility business

Black Eagle dam

with over 100 years of operating history

  • Solid economic indicators in service territory
  • Diverse electric supply portfolio ~65% hydro, wind & solar
  • Residential electric & gas rates below national average
  • Solid system reliability
  • Low leaks per 100 miles of pipe
  • Solid JD Power Overall Customer Satisfaction scores
  • Consistent track record of earnings & dividend growth
  • Strong cash flows aided by net operating loss carry- forwards anticipated to be available into 2021
  • Strong balance sheet & investment grade credit ratings
  • Disciplined maintenance capital investment program to ensure safety and reliability
  • Significant investment in renewable resources (hydro & wind) will provide long-term energy supply pricing stability for the benefit of customers for many years to come
  • Further opportunity for energy supply investment to meet significant capacity shortfalls
  • Target debt to capitalization ratio of 50%-55% with liquidity of $100 million or greater
  • Target 3%-6% EPS growth plus dividend yield to provide competitive total return
  • Target dividend long-term payout ratio of 60%-70%

Best Practices

Corporate

Governance

5th Best Governance Score

Montana Operations

Electric

384,700 customers

24,877 miles - transmission & distribution lines

871 MW maximum capacity owned power generation

Natural Gas

203,700 customers

7,057 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline

17.75 Bcf of gas storage capacity

Own 43.1 Bcf of proven natural gas reserves

4

About NorthWestern

South Dakota Operations

Electric

63,900 customers

3,622 miles - transmission & distribution lines

411 MW nameplate owned power generation

Natural Gas

48,000 customers

1,766 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline

Nebraska Operations

Natural Gas

42,700 customers

813 miles of distribution pipeline

Data as of 12/31/2020

5

A Diversified Electric and Gas Utility

(1)

(1)

(1)

NorthWestern's '80/20' rules:

Approximately 80% Electric and 80% Montana.

Over $4.0 billion of rate base investment to serve our customers

Data as reported in our 2020 10-K

(1) Gross Margin, defined as revenues less cost of sales, is a non-GAAP Measure. See appendix for additional disclosure.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 11:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
