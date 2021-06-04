NorthWestern : 50/50 Women on Boards™ recognizes NorthWestern Energy as a “3+” company with three or more women directors

Butte, Mont. - June 4, 2021 - 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, commends NorthWestern Energy as a '3+' company, for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors.

With three women directors - Britt Ide, Linda Sullivan and Mahvash Yazdi -representing 37 % of its corporate board seats, NorthWestern Energy has made a business decision aligning with independent research that demonstrates when three or more women serve on a board, profitability, productivity, and workplace engagement increase.

'Our experience is that board members who bring different perspectives, who challenge one another and management constructively, and who ultimately come together to support a direction, help both the board and management make better decisions,' NorthWestern Energy Chief Executive Officer Bob Rowe said.

'Investors, legislative mandates, and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of gender balance,' said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. 'We are pleased to recognize NorthWestern Energy for prioritizing this business imperative that benefits stakeholders and shareholders.'

