  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NorthWestern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

NorthWestern : 50/50 Women on Boards™ recognizes NorthWestern Energy as a “3+” company with three or more women directors

06/04/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
Butte, Mont. - June 4, 2021 - 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, commends NorthWestern Energy as a '3+' company, for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors.

With three women directors - Britt Ide, Linda Sullivan and Mahvash Yazdi -representing 37 % of its corporate board seats, NorthWestern Energy has made a business decision aligning with independent research that demonstrates when three or more women serve on a board, profitability, productivity, and workplace engagement increase.

'Our experience is that board members who bring different perspectives, who challenge one another and management constructively, and who ultimately come together to support a direction, help both the board and management make better decisions,' NorthWestern Energy Chief Executive Officer Bob Rowe said.

'Investors, legislative mandates, and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of gender balance,' said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. 'We are pleased to recognize NorthWestern Energy for prioritizing this business imperative that benefits stakeholders and shareholders.'

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

Media Contacts:

Jo Dee Black, NorthWestern Energy, 866-622-8081, jodee.black@northwestern.com

Heather McLaughlin, 50/50 Women on Boards, novelpublicrelations@gmail.com

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 743,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward diverse, gender-balanced corporate boards. The 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports track the gender composition of the Russell 3000 Index company boards. Educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include the annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity; Get on Board! Workshops for board-ready women; and Path to the Boardroom for mid-career women wanting to become board-ready. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 21:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
