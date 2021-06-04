Log in
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
NorthWestern : Energy offers tips to manage summer energy use

06/04/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
Sioux Falls, S.D. - June 4, 2021 - High temperatures are in the forecast in South Dakota and NorthWestern Energy reminds customers there are ways to manage energy use during the heat.

'With schools out for summer vacation and many people continuing to work remotely, South Dakotans may have more people spending more time at home this time of year,' said Community Relations Manager Tom Glanzer. 'There are several things you can do to reduce your energy use and those actions can added up and result in savings on your energy bill.'

  • If you use air conditioning, keep the thermostat set at the highest temperature that is comfortable. Install a programmable thermostat to adjust the temperature during hours no one is home and at night.
  • Keep drapes and blinds on windows closed.
  • Limit the use of the oven and stove and prepare meals on the grill outside if possible.
  • Check you hot water heater's temperature to make sure it is safe and efficient - 120 degrees in plenty.
  • Clean you dryer's vent once a month so that it operates efficiently.

Find resources for energy efficiency projects and energy assistance at https://www.northwesternenergy.com/save-energy-money/residential-services/residential-services-south-dakota

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 743,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contact:
Tom Glanzer
605-353-7558
tom.glanzer@northwestern.com

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 21:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
