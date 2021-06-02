Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NorthWestern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWE   US6680743050

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NorthWestern : Planned power outage will impact NorthWestern Energy Cascade, Montana-area customers from 8 a.m. to noon June 3 Substation work will improve service reliably

06/02/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Butte, Mont. - June 2, 2021 - NorthWestern Energy customers in the Cascade, Montana area will have a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 3.

NorthWestern Energy crews will install protective coverings at the Mission substation to prevent animals from entering and causing future power outages. During the planned outage, crews will also make repairs to damage to the substation caused by an ice storm this winter.

Customers who will be impacted received an automated phone message.

We appreciate customers' patience during this planned power outage to allow the work to be completed safely, which will improve service reliability for the more than 1,100 customers served by the Mission substation.

For questions about this planned outage, call NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter (@NWEinfo).

About NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE)

NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 743,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Media Contacts:
Jo Dee Black
866-622-8081
jodee.black@northwestern.com

Disclaimer

NorthWestern Corporation published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 20:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
04:43pNORTHWESTERN  : Planned power outage will impact NorthWestern Energy Cascade, Mo..
PU
05/28NORTHWESTERN  : Energy replacing natural gas line west of Butte
PU
05/28NORTHWESTERN  : Energy natural gas rates in Nebraska increasing after February p..
PU
05/26NORTHWESTERN  : Energy applies to increase propane rates in Townsend, Montana
PU
05/25NORTHWESTERN  : Barclays Adjusts NorthWestern's Price Target to $71 From $65, Ke..
MT
05/21NORTHWESTERN  : Energy - Construction at Morony Dam will create traffic delays o..
AQ
05/20NORTHWESTERN  : Construction at Morony Dam will create traffic delays on Morony ..
PU
05/14INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Eased Back with Disposition of Nort..
MT
05/13NORTHWESTERN CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
05/13NORTHWESTERN  : Early morning planned power outage May 20 will impact NorthWeste..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 294 M - -
Net income 2021 181 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 3 212 M 3 212 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 530
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 71,25 $
Last Close Price 63,39 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert C. Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Bird President & Chief Operating Officer
Travis Meyer Director-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Crystal Dawn Lail Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dana J. Dykhouse Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION8.64%3 212
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.52%141 459
ENEL S.P.A.-2.56%100 389
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.67%84 697
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.31%76 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.05%67 149