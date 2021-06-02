NorthWestern : Planned power outage will impact NorthWestern Energy Cascade, Montana-area customers from 8 a.m. to noon June 3 Substation work will improve service reliably

Butte, Mont. - June 2, 2021 - NorthWestern Energy customers in the Cascade, Montana area will have a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 3.

NorthWestern Energy crews will install protective coverings at the Mission substation to prevent animals from entering and causing future power outages. During the planned outage, crews will also make repairs to damage to the substation caused by an ice storm this winter.

Customers who will be impacted received an automated phone message.

We appreciate customers' patience during this planned power outage to allow the work to be completed safely, which will improve service reliability for the more than 1,100 customers served by the Mission substation.

For questions about this planned outage, call NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.

