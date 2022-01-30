Log in
Priest shot dead in northwest Pakistan ambush

01/30/2022
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - Gunmen shot dead a Christian priest and wounded his colleague in an ambush in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Sunday, police said.

The unknown attackers opened fire on a car carrying the cleric, William Siraj, and his colleague home from church in the city's Chamkani area, police officer Haroon Khan told Reuters.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting. The region has seen as surge of militant attacks in recent days, many of them claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group which associates itself with the Afghan Taliban.

Officials did not name Siraj's church. His colleague was out of danger and being treated, Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the city's Lady Reading hospital said.

In 2013, at least 78 people were killed in a suicide attack outside an Anglican church in Peshawar after Sunday Mass.

(Writing by Raza Hassan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

By Jibran Ahmad


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 325 M - -
Net income 2021 188 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 3 498 M 3 498 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 530
Free-Float -
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 58,65 $
Average target price 61,50 $
Spread / Average Target 4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert C. Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian B. Bird President & Chief Operating Officer
Travis Meyer Director-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Crystal Dawn Lail Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Dana J. Dykhouse Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION2.61%3 498
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.34%142 255
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.16%80 573
ENEL S.P.A.-4.17%76 585
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.61%73 126
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.79%69 756