MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NorthWestern Corporation    NWE

NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION

(NWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Saudi Crown Prince launches zero-carbon city in NEOM business zone

01/10/2021 | 05:47pm EST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman announces a zero-carbon city called

AL ULA, SAUDI ARABIA/LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince unveiled plans on Sunday to build a zero-carbon city at NEOM, the first major construction project for the $500 billion flagship business zone aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's largest oil exporter.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a rare televised appearance, said the city, known as "The Line", would extend over 170 km (105 miles) and be able to house a million residents in "carbon-positive urban developments powered by 100% clean energy".

"Why should we sacrifice nature for the sake of development?" Prince Mohammed said. "We need to transform the concept of a conventional city into that of a futuristic one."

The prince later told reporters in the northwestern city of Al Ula that the project was the conclusion of three years of preparation, adding that its infrastructure would cost $100 billion to $200 billion.

"The backbone of investment in 'The Line' will come from the $500 billion support to NEOM by the Saudi government, PIF and local and global investors over 10 years," he added.

The kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is the cornerstone investor in NEOM, a 26,500-square-km (10,230-square-mile) high-tech development on the Red Sea with several zones, including an industrial and logistics areas, planned for completion in 2025.

There have been few announcements regarding NEOM since it was announced by de facto ruler Prince Mohammed to much fanfare in 2017 as a pillar of his Vision 2030 plan to rid Saudi Arabia of its reliance on crude oil revenues.

A Saudi statement said construction would start in the first quarter of 2021 and that the city was expected to contribute $48 billion to the kingdom's gross domestic product and create 380,000 jobs.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi, Marwa Rashad, Ghaida Ghantous and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Peter Cooney)

By Aziz El Yaakoubi and Marwa Rashad


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 247 M - -
Net income 2020 170 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 345 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 4,23%
Capitalization 2 879 M 2 879 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 533
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NorthWestern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 63,00 $
Last Close Price 56,92 $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert C. Rowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Adik Chairman
Brian B. Bird Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Travis Meyer Director-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Jeanne M. Vold Business Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION-2.38%2 879
NEXTERA ENERGY5.16%158 940
ENEL S.P.A.8.00%111 242
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.88%93 824
ORSTED A/S8.69%93 487
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.65%66 273
