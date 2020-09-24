Stolen plane in Mexico flies to Venezuela before crashing in Guatemala

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A business jet that was
reported stolen in Mexico crashed in a Guatemalan jungle on
Wednesday near a hidden airstrip after making a mysterious trip
to Venezuela, leaving two men dead near an onboard stash of
drugs and weapons.
In a statement, the Guatemalan military confirmed the crash
of the Hawker 800 twin-engine jet in a mountainous area in the
Central American country's Alta Verapaz region, but said the men
had not yet been identified. Next to their bodies, 3 kilograms
of cocaine were found in three packages along with unspecified
guns.
The jet took off from the Cuernavaca airport, located about
45 miles (72 km) south of Mexico City, around midday on Tuesday
without authorization or a flight plan, then landed at Zulia
airport in northwestern Venezuela near the border with Colombia
several hours later, the Guatemalan military said.
Shortly afterward it took off for Guatemala, where it
crashed shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday.
The theft of the jet, which can seat eight passengers, was
reported by both local and federal authorities on Tuesday in
Mexico.
According to Pablo Ojeda, a senior state government
official, three men entered the Cuernavaca airport, two of whom
claiming to be mechanics there to take the plane for a test
flight.
After filling up the aircraft's fuel tank, those two took
off without permission, said Ojeda, adding that the jet's owners
had not yet filed a formal robbery report.
Mexico's transport ministry and attorney general's office
confirmed that the jet stolen in Cuernavaca matched the one
reported crashed in Guatemala.
The transport ministry added it would launch an
investigation.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City;
Additional reporting by Sofia Menchu in Guatemala City; Writing
by David Alire Garcia. Editing by Gerry Doyle)