Butte, MT -July 12, 2024 As a Senior Engineer in NorthWestern Energy's Network Engineering and Operations Department, Kirt Mayson works behind the scenes to make sure all NorthWestern Energy's infrastructure works correctly and communicates as needed.



Mayson handles many critical systems for NorthWestern Energy, including radio frequency networks, microwave networks, fiber optic networks, mobile radio networks and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, or SCADA, networks. It's not lost on Mayson that his area of expertise is niche.



"Historically, our area is one that is little-known," Mayson said. "It's key and integral to everything we do. We're a key stakeholder in most projects and company initiatives, as each has some level of technology requirements to make them successful."



Mayson has worked in the field for nearly four decades, including 27 years with NorthWestern Energy, and has found a unique specialty in the world of utility communications and networking. Mayson has a petroleum engineering degree from Montana Tech and has learned a lot on the job.



"There's some amount of trial by fire," Mayson said. "There aren't books to fall back on."



Mayson also gained knowledge from his involvement in the Utilities Technology Council (UTC), a national trade association dealing with emerging utility technologies and the communications and networks that support them. Mayson has been involved with UTC for about 20 years and recently climbed to the highest leadership position in the organization. For the last year, he has served as the chair of the UTC's Board of Directors. On May 22, he completed his term as chair.



"The big benefit of UTC is you're forming professional relationships with folks from across the industry to bring insights from around the nation to our service areas," Mayson said. "Ongoing education is essential. We're truly in a niche world."



During this time as chair of the UTC, Mayson led the hiring process for a new CEO, which was the biggest challenge of his tenure. Although he's done with his term as board chair, Mayson plans to stay involved with the organization. He'll continue to serve on the Leadership Advisory Committee and help mentor future UTC leaders.



Mayson has also mentored many other engineers at NorthWestern Energy, a part of his role he values to keep the company energized and connected.



During his 27 years with NorthWestern Energy, Mayson has seen many changes. When he started the company, the analog-to-digital revolution was just beginning. Now Mayson is engineering the replacements for some of the digital systems he designed because they have reached the end of useful life.



Mayson still has a few years to go before retirement, but looking back, he's proud of all he's accomplished.



"It's a very rewarding career," he

