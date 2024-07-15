2024 Rate Review Summary

NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc.

dba: NorthWestern Energy

Ticker: NWE (Nasdaq) www.northwesternenergy.com

Corporate Support Office

3010 West 69th Street Sioux Falls, SD 57108 (605) 978-2900

Director of Corporate Development &

Investor Relations Officer

Travis Meyer

605-978-2967 travis.meyer@northwestern.com

Forward Looking Statements

During the course of this presentation, there will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," or "will."

The information in this presentation is based upon our current expectations as of the date of this document unless otherwise noted. Our actual future business and financial performance may differ materially and adversely from our expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly update our forward-looking statements or this presentation for any reason. Although our expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially. The factors that may affect our results are listed in certain of our press releases and disclosed in the Company's 10-K and 10-Q along with other public filings with the SEC.

NWE Rate Review Summary

Montana Electric & Gas Rate Review

We are continuing to invest to meet our customers' needs, with approximately $1 billion of infrastructure investment in Montana (2023 and 2024 expected) included in this rate review, reflecting our commitment to providing customers reliable, affordable and sustainable service.

Investment is focused on grid resiliency, capacity and continued wildfire mitigation. The investment in Yellowstone County Generating Station

drives price stability and provides a resource within Montana to serve customers.

Montana Electric

$156.5 Million Base Rate Increase Requested & $69.4 Million Total Request

* Capital investment to increase the

While YCGS will increase base rates, we

reliability, capacity and safety of the electric

expect the reduction in market purchases

system drives 112% of the total revenue

to offset the impact of these costs to

customers and drive price stability.

request, offset by reduced market purchases.

Montana Electric

Cost of Service Components 1

Typical 750kWh Residential Electric Bill

1.1% CAGR in Operating Costs 3

8.3% Total Bill Impact Estimate at Full Request

Montana Natural Gas

$28.6 Million Base Rate Increase Requested

  • Capital investment to increase the reliability, capacity and safety of the natural gas system drives 90% of the revenue request.

Montana Natural Gas

Cost of Service Components 1

8

Typical 65 Therm Residential Natural Gas Bill

3.3% CAGR in Operating Costs

17.0% Total Bill Impact Estimate at Full Request

South Dakota

Natural Gas

Rate Review

$80 million investment since 2010 test year driving $29.7 million increase to rate base.

South Dakota Natural Gas

$6.0 Million Rate Increase Requested

  • Capital investment to increase the reliability, capacity and safety of the natural gas system drives 52% of the revenue request.

