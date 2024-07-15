NorthWestern Energy : Rate Filing Summary All Jurisdictions July 2024
July 14, 2024 at 09:46 pm EDT
Share
2024 Rate Review Summary
July 2024
8-K date: July 12, 2024
2
NorthWestern Energy Group
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc.
dba: NorthWestern Energy
Ticker: NWE (Nasdaq) www.northwesternenergy.com
Corporate Support Office
3010 West 69th Street Sioux Falls, SD 57108 (605) 978-2900
Director of Corporate Development &
Investor Relations Officer
Travis Meyer
605-978-2967 travis.meyer@northwestern.com
Forward Looking Statements
During the course of this presentation, there will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward- looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," or "will."
The information in this presentation is based upon our current expectations as of the date of this document unless otherwise noted. Our actual future business and financial performance may differ materially and adversely from our expectations expressed in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly update our forward-looking statements or this presentation for any reason. Although our expectations and beliefs are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ materially. The factors that may affect our results are listed in certain of our press releases and disclosed in the Company's 10-K and 10-Q along with other public filings with the SEC.
3
NWE Rate Review Summary
4
Montana Electric & Gas Rate Review
We are continuing to invest to meet our customers' needs, with approximately $1 billion of infrastructure investment in Montana (2023 and 2024 expected) included in this rate review, reflecting our commitment to providing customers reliable, affordable and sustainable service.
Investment is focused on grid resiliency, capacity and continued wildfire mitigation. The investment in Yellowstone County Generating Station
drives price stability and provides a resource within Montana to serve customers.
5
Montana Electric
$156.5 Million Base Rate Increase Requested & $69.4 Million Total Request
* Capital investment to increase the
While YCGS will increase base rates, we
reliability, capacity and safety of the electric
expect the reduction in market purchases
system drives 112% of the total revenue
to offset the impact of these costs to
customers and drive price stability.
request, offset by reduced market purchases.
Montana Electric
Cost of Service Components 1
6
Typical 750kWh Residential Electric Bill
1.1% CAGR in Operating Costs 3
8.3% Total Bill Impact Estimate at Full Request
7
Montana Natural Gas
$28.6 Million Base Rate Increase Requested
Capital investment to increase the reliability, capacity and safety of the natural gas system drives 90% of the revenue request.
Montana Natural Gas
Cost of Service Components 1
8
Typical 65 Therm Residential Natural Gas Bill
3.3% CAGR in Operating Costs
17.0% Total Bill Impact Estimate at Full Request
9
South Dakota
Natural Gas
Rate Review
$80 million investment since 2010 test year driving $29.7 million increase to rate base.
10
South Dakota Natural Gas
$6.0 Million Rate Increase Requested
Capital investment to increase the reliability, capacity and safety of the natural gas system drives 52% of the revenue request.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
NorthWestern Corporation published this content on
15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
15 July 2024 01:45:00 UTC.
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc., doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility operations and natural gas utility operations. The electric utility operations segment includes the generation, purchase, transmission and distribution of electricity. The natural gas utility operations segment includes the production, purchase, transmission, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 775,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. Its operations in Montana and Yellowstone National Park are conducted through its subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, and its operations in South Dakota and Nebraska are conducted through its subsidiary, NorthWestern Energy Public Service Corporation. Its customer base consists of a mix of residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers.