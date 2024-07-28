Missoula, Mont. - July 28, 2024 - Storm damage in the Missoula area is severe. Downed and damaged powerlines are under, next to and caught in downed trees, damaged fences and debris in yards and on the ground in many areas.

For your safety, stay at least 30 feet away from downed and damaged powerlines.

Stay away from anything that is near or touching a downed or damaged powerline. Be aware that powerlines may be under debris.

NorthWestern Energy's line crews and tree crews are working to safely repair damage and restore service to all customers in the Missoula area.

If you smell gas or there is an electrical hazard that is causing an unsafe environment, please ensure you retreat to a safe and secure area and dial 911 and NorthWestern Energy 24/7 emergency number: 888-467-2669.

