NorthWestern Energy customers in Moore, rural Stanford, Geyser and Utica areas will have extended power outages

Great Falls, Mont. - May 8, 2024 - NorthWestern Energy crews are working to repair broken power poles, downed power lines and other damage from storms and restore power service to customers affected by outages.

Some areas will have extended outages. Service restoration is estimated to be:

Moore area, Thursday, May 9

Rural Stanford area, Friday, May 10

Geyser area, Friday, May 10

Utica area, Friday, May 10

Additional personnel and equipment are in these areas to assist with work to restore service as quickly as possible, safely.

Residents who require assistance can call Central Montana Dispatch (emergency services) at 406-535-1800.

Report outages to NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669 or visit NorthWesternEnergy.com/OutageReport.

Please check NorthWestern Energy's Outage Map NorthWesternEnergy.com/OutageMap for the most up-to-date information on outages.

Thank you to all customers affected by outages for your patience, especially those experiencing outages for extended lengths of time.

NorthWestern Energy - Delivering a Bright Future

NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We work to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. We do this by providing low-cost and reliable service performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 775,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. Our operations in Montana and Yellowstone National Park are conducted through our subsidiary, NW Corp, and our operations in South Dakota and Nebraska are conducted through our subsidiary, NWE Public Service. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002.

Media Contacts:

Jo Dee Black

866-622-8081

jodee.black@northwestern.com