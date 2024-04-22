NorthWestern Energy delivering renewable natural gas to customers in Brookings area

Sioux Falls, S.D. - April 22, 2024 - NorthWestern Energy's natural gas system is now delivering renewable natural gas to homes, businesses and manufacturers in the Brookings area.

NorthWestern Energy will accept about 700,000 dekatherms annually of renewable natural gas originating from area dairy operations at a new interconnect facility north of Brookings.

"700,000 dekatherms would serve roughly 10,000 residential customers annually," said NorthWestern Energy Director Transmission and Distribution Business Development & Strategic Support Reed McKee. "This addition of renewable natural gas is attractive to large industrial users reviewing future growth in the area."

The renewable natural gas is tested for quality and BTU content, verifying it meets the requirements for standard pipeline quality natural gas.

Renewable natural gas is a carbon-negative fuel, capturing methane that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere. It is a part of NorthWestern Energy's Net Zero by 2050 Vision and an economic development tool for South Dakota.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of using renewable natural gas, at no additional cost for our customers, in South Dakota," said NorthWestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Bird. "Renewable natural gas contributes to our sustainable future, provides opportunities for local agriculture businesses and is part of NorthWestern Energy's net zero plan."

NorthWestern Energy and our partners expect to bring five more renewable natural gas projects online in South Dakota this year.

NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We work to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. We do this by providing low-cost and reliable service performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 775,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. Our operations in Montana and Yellowstone National Park are conducted through our subsidiary, NW Corp, and our operations in South Dakota and Nebraska are conducted through our subsidiary, NWE Public Service. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002.

