NorthWestern Energy employees pitch in for National Volunteer Week

Sioux Falls, S.D./Butte, Mont. - April 18, 2024 - NorthWestern Energy employees are planting trees, working at food banks, cleaning up trash and more during National Volunteer Week, April 21-27.

NorthWestern Energy will make donations to the organizations employees are volunteering with in recognition of their work.

"NorthWestern Energy's 1,500 employees live, work and raise their families in the communities we serve," said NorthWestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Bird. "Contributing to make our communities better places to live for all is a core value of our company."

Several projects, such as planting trees at Poly Vista Park in Billings, Montana and the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings, S.D. and clean up along the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls, S.D. and Blacktail Creek Trail in Butte, Montana recognize Earth Day.

Last year NorthWestern Energy contributed $94,500 in recognition of employee volunteerism with organizations in the communities we serve.

NorthWestern Energy - Delivering a Bright Future

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc., doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We work to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. We do this by providing low-cost and reliable service performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 775,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. Our operations in Montana and Yellowstone National Park are conducted through our subsidiary, NW Corp, and our operations in South Dakota and Nebraska are conducted through our subsidiary, NWE Public Service. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002.



