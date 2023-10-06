NorthWestern Energy transmission upgrade in Superior area requires Oct. 17 planned power outage

Superior, Mont. - Oct. 6, 2023 - NorthWestern Energy electric customers west of Superior will have a planned power outage beginning about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. The outage is expected to last about 5 hours.

NorthWestern Energy is upgrading transmission equipment in the Superior area. Equipment that is nearing the end of its useful life is being replaced to increase service reliability for our customers.

A planned power outage is needed to safely install the new transmission system equipment.

Customers who will be affected by this planned power outage will receive an automated phone message about 24 hours before the outage begins.

Customers can check that NorthWestern Energy has their current phone number and other current contact information by logging in to My Energy Account, https://myaccount.northwesternenergy.com, or calling NorthWestern Energy's Customer Contact Center at 888-467-2669.

For questions about this project or for more information, contact:

NorthWestern Energy Community Relations Manager Todd Rahr. Todd.rahr@northwestern.com, 406-550-2145

NorthWestern Energy Project Engineer Clint Dack, clint.dack@contactor.northwestern.com, 406-459-6935

