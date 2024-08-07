Corporate Presentation

August 2024

A Leading Canadian Nickel

Explorer & Developer

Investment Highlights

Grasset is the only undeveloped nickel sulphide deposit (>50kt Ni, >1.5% NiEq) in NA not held by a major

Asset Portfolio

Grasset

100% owned, 5.5 Mt Indicated Resource1 @ 1.53% NiEq in

the Abitibi Greenstone Belt with room to grow

Sudbury

Large, strategic portfolio in the world-renowned Sudbury

Basin

Strategy

Expand existing Grasset high-grade nickel sulphide resource

Discover new nickel deposits on our 23-km Grasset claim block

Generate and target industry-significanthigh-grade nickel sulphide

deposits

Jurisdiction

Mining friendly, infrastructure-rich,top-tier exploration tax incentives & strong working relationships with First Nations communities

- Ontario & Quebec -

Team

A strong and seasoned team with a diverse skillset and a track record of advancing and de-risking mining assets from discovery to production

Market Tailwinds

Growing demand for clean energy technologies and electric vehicles expected to drive demand for battery metals, particularly nickel and cobalt

1 For additional information regarding NorthX Nickel's Grasset Project please refer to the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Grasset

3

Property, Quebec, Canada" dated effective September 2, 2022, prepared by Carl Pelletier, P.Geo., available under NorthX's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Leadership Team

A track record of success - grassroots through production

Management

Tom

Meyer

President, CEO &

Director

CFA, P.Eng with 25+ years experience in the mining sector. Former mining equity research and commodity analyst with previous roles at Trevali, Falconbridge and Inco

Jacquelin (Jack)

Gauthier

VP Exploration

P.Geo with 40+ years experience in the mining sector. Previous roles with NioBay Metals, Kinross Gold, Bema Gold, Cambior, Azimut Exploration, Geomega Resources, Noranda

John

Townend

Senior Manager Technical

Services & Exploration

P. Geo with 35+ years of experience working in mineral exploration, mines geology and engineering. Previous roles with Hudbay Minerals and Vale Inco

Sherry

Roberge

Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

MPAcc, CPA, CA with 15+ years experience in the mining sector. Previous roles with Defiance Silver, Geologix Explorations and BDO Canada

Board

Simon Marcotte

Executive Chairman

CFA, 25 years of experience in the capital markets, including with CIBC World Markets, Sprott & Cormark Securities. Actively involved in merchant banking activities in the junior mining industry. President & CEO of Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Christian

Kargl-Simard

Director

P.Eng with 20+ years experience in the mining sector. Founder, President and CEO of Adventus Mining, Chairman of Surge Copper Corp. Former investment banker at Raymond James & Haywood Securities

Brian

Penny

Director

CPA, CMA with 30+ years experience in the mining sector. CEO of Wallbridge Mining Company. Former EVP and CFO of New Gold. Former VP Finance and CFO of Kinross

Adree

DeLazzer

Director

B.Sc. in Earth Science, skilled exploration professional geologist. Vice President Exploration for Northern Superior Resources Inc. Independent director of Mason Resources since December 2022

4

Technical Advisory Committee

A seasoned team, a diverse skillset, and track record of advancing discoveries to production

Dr. Neil

O'Brien

TAC Chair &

Corp. Advisor

  • Economic geologist and former mining executive with 30+ years of mining experience in base metals exploration, including magmatic nickel- copper-platinum group element ("Ni- Cu-PGE") sulphide deposits
  • International experience on 6 continents, in all stages of mineral exploration and development of economic mineral resource projects, mining project evaluation and strategic corporate development activities
  • Retired in 2018 from Lundin Mining Corporation as Senior Vice President, Exploration & New Business Development
  • PhD from Queen's University in Geological Sciences

Brian

Booth

TAC Member

  • Experienced mining executive with 40+ years of experience across the mineral exploration and mining sectors with major and junior mining companies
  • Held various exploration management positions at Inco Limited over a 23-year career, including Manager of Exploration - North America and Europe, Manager of Global Nickel Exploration and Managing Director PT Ingold for Australasia
  • Discovered the Douay West gold deposit in Québec, conducted the preliminary assessment of the Voisey's Bay Ni-Cu-Co discovery for Inco, and was involved, through a joint venture with Highlands Gold, in the discovery of the Beutong copper porphyry in Sumatra

Alan

King

TAC Member

  • 40+ years of experience in geophysics, mineral exploration and resource development in Canada and internationally
  • Former senior geophysicist INCO/Vale, then Manager of Geophysics with responsibility for their global exploration programs that included extensive experience in exploration target development for Ni-Cu-PGE deposits
  • Worked on geophysical applications for base metals, iron, manganese, coal and other commodities as well as target generation using regional and global data sets
  • B.Sc. in Geology and Physics from the University of Toronto and an M.Sc. in Geophysics from Macquarie University

Dr. Michael

Lesher

TAC Member

  • Professor Emeritus of Economic Geology in the Mineral Exploration Research Centre (MERC), Harquail School of Earth Sciences, and Goodman School of Mines at Laurentian University
  • Research Chair in Mineral Exploration, Founding Director of MERC, and as Director of Mining Initiatives designed and founded the Laurentian School of Mines (now Goodman School of Mines)
  • Worked on Ni-Cu-PGE deposits in Brazil, China, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, Russia, and Western Australia; Cr deposits in northern Ontario; the geochemistry of felsic volcanic rocks associated with VMS systems; Au deposits in Ontario, Western Australia, and the southern Appalachians; and Fe deposits in Labrador-Québec

5

Share Structure & Performance - CSE: NIX

Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGM exploration & development

CSE: NIX - 1 Year Chart

Source: quotemedia.com, Aug 1, 2024

1) As of Aug 1, 2024, share price of $0.235

6

Asset Portfolio

Resource growth in the Abitibi and a pipeline of underexplored projects in Sudbury

"Underexplored optionality in an

infrastructure-rich camp"

Sudbury

The third-largest land package in the world's second-largest nickel district

Grasset

Cornerstone of NorthX

Nickel's portfolio, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt

37 properties and 300 km2

in the world-renowned Sudbury Basin

NorthX Project

Indicated Resource1 of

5.5 Mt @1.53% NiEq

"H1X discovery zone open for

expansion"

Grasset Nickel Project

One of the Abitibi's largest nickel sulphide deposits

Underexplored Opportunity

Current 5.5 Mt @ 1.53% NiEq Indicated Resource1 was created from essentially onesuccessful drill campaign in 2014-15 with minimal follow up led to H1X Discovery Zone in 2H2023

Positive, Simple Metallurgy

Initial metallurgical testing yields high quality nickel concentrate (~13% Ni) via conventional flotation flowsheet (Recovery ~86%)

World Class Jurisdiction

Developed infrastructure in place with year-round road access via paved highway - 77 km to Matagami (airport + rail), 20 km to power. Excellent tax incentives

Serendipitous Discovery

2012

-- Balmoral Resources makes a significant nickel

 

 

discovery while exploring for gold

 

 

NorthX Project

2020

-- Wallbridge Mining acquires Balmoral for its gold

 

 

assets

 

2022

-- NorthX Nickel acquires Grasset and the entire

 

 

nickel portfolio of Wallbridge

 

155 km

to La Sarre

190 km

to Amos

Excellent potential for multiple deposits like that of Raglan, Kambalda, and other camps
Majority of regional historical drilling on the project was designed to test VMS targets
Located in the volcano-sedimentarybelt of the Abitibi subprovince
23 km NW trending corridor containing ultramafic bodies
GUC Central discovery 7 km NW of Grasset Deposit hosts 950m thick ultramafics with several horizons of nickel sulphides points to potential for further discoveries
District Scale Potential
100% owned by NorthX - 5.5 Mt @ 1.53% NiEq Indicated Resource1

NorthX Project

Grasset Ultramafic Complex

Fertile and highly-prospective ultramafic corridor that has seen little-to-nonickel-focused exploration

Fertile Trend With District Scale Potential - Underexplored

  • Numerous coincident magnetic and conductivity anomalies along the Grasset Ultramafic Complex require drill testing

Developing Model and Intellectual Property

  • Additional work required to refine the host ultramafic architecture and identify geophysical signatures associated with magmatic sulphides

Innovative and Modern Exploration Methods

  • Thick glacial till cover of Northern Abitibi has hindered past exploration efforts, resulting in geological interpretations that are heavily reliant on drilling data
  • InfiniTEM® XL survey enables a deeper, wider range of geophysical exploration and should detect anomalous massive sulphide conductors at a depth of 800 -1,000 m
  • Sonic drill testing of glacial till and bedrock to detect geochemically anomalous nickel occurrences in ultramafics

NorthX Project

10

