Corporate Presentation
August 2024
A Leading Canadian Nickel
Explorer & Developer
CSE: NIX | OTC: NXNIF | FSE: 6YR
Investment Highlights
Grasset is the only undeveloped nickel sulphide deposit (>50kt Ni, >1.5% NiEq) in NA not held by a major
Asset Portfolio
Grasset
100% owned, 5.5 Mt Indicated Resource1 @ 1.53% NiEq in
the Abitibi Greenstone Belt with room to grow
Sudbury
Large, strategic portfolio in the world-renowned Sudbury
Basin
Strategy
Expand existing Grasset high-grade nickel sulphide resource
Discover new nickel deposits on our 23-km Grasset claim block
Generate and target industry-significanthigh-grade nickel sulphide
deposits
Jurisdiction
Mining friendly, infrastructure-rich,top-tier exploration tax incentives & strong working relationships with First Nations communities
- Ontario & Quebec -
Team
A strong and seasoned team with a diverse skillset and a track record of advancing and de-risking mining assets from discovery to production
Market Tailwinds
Growing demand for clean energy technologies and electric vehicles expected to drive demand for battery metals, particularly nickel and cobalt
Leadership Team
A track record of success - grassroots through production
Management
Tom
Meyer
President, CEO &
Director
CFA, P.Eng with 25+ years experience in the mining sector. Former mining equity research and commodity analyst with previous roles at Trevali, Falconbridge and Inco
Jacquelin (Jack)
Gauthier
VP Exploration
P.Geo with 40+ years experience in the mining sector. Previous roles with NioBay Metals, Kinross Gold, Bema Gold, Cambior, Azimut Exploration, Geomega Resources, Noranda
John
Townend
Senior Manager Technical
Services & Exploration
P. Geo with 35+ years of experience working in mineral exploration, mines geology and engineering. Previous roles with Hudbay Minerals and Vale Inco
Sherry
Roberge
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
MPAcc, CPA, CA with 15+ years experience in the mining sector. Previous roles with Defiance Silver, Geologix Explorations and BDO Canada
Board
Simon Marcotte
Executive Chairman
CFA, 25 years of experience in the capital markets, including with CIBC World Markets, Sprott & Cormark Securities. Actively involved in merchant banking activities in the junior mining industry. President & CEO of Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Christian
Kargl-Simard
Director
P.Eng with 20+ years experience in the mining sector. Founder, President and CEO of Adventus Mining, Chairman of Surge Copper Corp. Former investment banker at Raymond James & Haywood Securities
Brian
Penny
Director
CPA, CMA with 30+ years experience in the mining sector. CEO of Wallbridge Mining Company. Former EVP and CFO of New Gold. Former VP Finance and CFO of Kinross
Adree
DeLazzer
Director
B.Sc. in Earth Science, skilled exploration professional geologist. Vice President Exploration for Northern Superior Resources Inc. Independent director of Mason Resources since December 2022
4
Technical Advisory Committee
A seasoned team, a diverse skillset, and track record of advancing discoveries to production
Dr. Neil
O'Brien
TAC Chair &
Corp. Advisor
- Economic geologist and former mining executive with 30+ years of mining experience in base metals exploration, including magmatic nickel- copper-platinum group element ("Ni- Cu-PGE") sulphide deposits
- International experience on 6 continents, in all stages of mineral exploration and development of economic mineral resource projects, mining project evaluation and strategic corporate development activities
- Retired in 2018 from Lundin Mining Corporation as Senior Vice President, Exploration & New Business Development
- PhD from Queen's University in Geological Sciences
Brian
Booth
TAC Member
- Experienced mining executive with 40+ years of experience across the mineral exploration and mining sectors with major and junior mining companies
- Held various exploration management positions at Inco Limited over a 23-year career, including Manager of Exploration - North America and Europe, Manager of Global Nickel Exploration and Managing Director PT Ingold for Australasia
- Discovered the Douay West gold deposit in Québec, conducted the preliminary assessment of the Voisey's Bay Ni-Cu-Co discovery for Inco, and was involved, through a joint venture with Highlands Gold, in the discovery of the Beutong copper porphyry in Sumatra
Alan
King
TAC Member
- 40+ years of experience in geophysics, mineral exploration and resource development in Canada and internationally
- Former senior geophysicist INCO/Vale, then Manager of Geophysics with responsibility for their global exploration programs that included extensive experience in exploration target development for Ni-Cu-PGE deposits
- Worked on geophysical applications for base metals, iron, manganese, coal and other commodities as well as target generation using regional and global data sets
- B.Sc. in Geology and Physics from the University of Toronto and an M.Sc. in Geophysics from Macquarie University
Dr. Michael
Lesher
TAC Member
- Professor Emeritus of Economic Geology in the Mineral Exploration Research Centre (MERC), Harquail School of Earth Sciences, and Goodman School of Mines at Laurentian University
- Research Chair in Mineral Exploration, Founding Director of MERC, and as Director of Mining Initiatives designed and founded the Laurentian School of Mines (now Goodman School of Mines)
- Worked on Ni-Cu-PGE deposits in Brazil, China, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, Russia, and Western Australia; Cr deposits in northern Ontario; the geochemistry of felsic volcanic rocks associated with VMS systems; Au deposits in Ontario, Western Australia, and the southern Appalachians; and Fe deposits in Labrador-Québec
5
Share Structure & Performance - CSE: NIX
Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGM exploration & development
CSE: NIX - 1 Year Chart
Source: quotemedia.com, Aug 1, 2024
1) As of Aug 1, 2024, share price of $0.235
6
Asset Portfolio
Resource growth in the Abitibi and a pipeline of underexplored projects in Sudbury
"Underexplored optionality in an
infrastructure-rich camp"
Sudbury
The third-largest land package in the world's second-largest nickel district
Grasset
Cornerstone of NorthX
Nickel's portfolio, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt
37 properties and 300 km2
in the world-renowned Sudbury Basin
NorthX Project
Indicated Resource1 of
5.5 Mt @1.53% NiEq
"H1X discovery zone open for
expansion"
Grasset Nickel Project
One of the Abitibi's largest nickel sulphide deposits
Underexplored Opportunity
Current 5.5 Mt @ 1.53% NiEq Indicated Resource1 was created from essentially onesuccessful drill campaign in 2014-15 with minimal follow up led to H1X Discovery Zone in 2H2023
Positive, Simple Metallurgy
Initial metallurgical testing yields high quality nickel concentrate (~13% Ni) via conventional flotation flowsheet (Recovery ~86%)
World Class Jurisdiction
Developed infrastructure in place with year-round road access via paved highway - 77 km to Matagami (airport + rail), 20 km to power. Excellent tax incentives
Serendipitous Discovery
2012
-- Balmoral Resources makes a significant nickel
discovery while exploring for gold
NorthX Project
2020
-- Wallbridge Mining acquires Balmoral for its gold
assets
2022
-- NorthX Nickel acquires Grasset and the entire
nickel portfolio of Wallbridge
155 km
to La Sarre
190 km
to Amos
NorthX Project
Grasset Ultramafic Complex
Fertile and highly-prospective ultramafic corridor that has seen little-to-nonickel-focused exploration
Fertile Trend With District Scale Potential - Underexplored
- Numerous coincident magnetic and conductivity anomalies along the Grasset Ultramafic Complex require drill testing
Developing Model and Intellectual Property
- Additional work required to refine the host ultramafic architecture and identify geophysical signatures associated with magmatic sulphides
Innovative and Modern Exploration Methods
- Thick glacial till cover of Northern Abitibi has hindered past exploration efforts, resulting in geological interpretations that are heavily reliant on drilling data
- InfiniTEM® XL survey enables a deeper, wider range of geophysical exploration and should detect anomalous massive sulphide conductors at a depth of 800 -1,000 m
- Sonic drill testing of glacial till and bedrock to detect geochemically anomalous nickel occurrences in ultramafics
NorthX Project
10
