Property, Quebec, Canada" dated effective September 2, 2022, prepared by Carl Pelletier, P.Geo.

For additional information regarding NorthX Nickel's Grasset Project please refer to the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Grasset

Growing demand for clean energy technologies and electric vehicles expected to drive demand for battery metals, particularly nickel and cobalt

A strong and seasoned team with a diverse skillset and a track record of advancing and de-risking mining assets from discovery to production

Mining friendly, infrastructure-rich,top-tier exploration tax incentives & strong working relationships with First Nations communities

Discover new nickel deposits on our 23-km Grasset claim block

Large, strategic portfolio in the world-renowned Sudbury

the Abitibi Greenstone Belt with room to grow

100% owned, 5.5 Mt Indicated Resource1 @ 1.53% NiEq in

Grasset is the only undeveloped nickel sulphide deposit (>50kt Ni, >1.5% NiEq) in NA not held by a major

B.Sc. in Earth Science, skilled exploration professional geologist. Vice President Exploration for Northern Superior Resources Inc. Independent director of Mason Resources since December 2022

CPA, CMA with 30+ years experience in the mining sector. CEO of Wallbridge Mining Company. Former EVP and CFO of New Gold. Former VP Finance and CFO of Kinross

P.Eng with 20+ years experience in the mining sector. Founder, President and CEO of Adventus Mining, Chairman of Surge Copper Corp. Former investment banker at Raymond James & Haywood Securities

CFA, 25 years of experience in the capital markets, including with CIBC World Markets, Sprott & Cormark Securities. Actively involved in merchant banking activities in the junior mining industry. President & CEO of Northern Superior Resources Inc.

MPAcc, CPA, CA with 15+ years experience in the mining sector. Previous roles with Defiance Silver, Geologix Explorations and BDO Canada

P. Geo with 35+ years of experience working in mineral exploration, mines geology and engineering. Previous roles with Hudbay Minerals and Vale Inco

P.Geo with 40+ years experience in the mining sector. Previous roles with NioBay Metals, Kinross Gold, Bema Gold, Cambior, Azimut Exploration, Geomega Resources, Noranda

CFA, P.Eng with 25+ years experience in the mining sector. Former mining equity research and commodity analyst with previous roles at Trevali, Falconbridge and Inco

A track record of success - grassroots through production

Research Chair in Mineral Exploration, Founding Director of MERC, and as Director of Mining Initiatives designed and founded the Laurentian School of Mines (now Goodman School of Mines)

Professor Emeritus of Economic Geology in the Mineral Exploration Research Centre (MERC), Harquail School of Earth Sciences, and Goodman School of Mines at Laurentian University

B.Sc. in Geology and Physics from the University of Toronto and an M.Sc. in Geophysics from Macquarie University

Worked on geophysical applications for base metals, iron, manganese, coal and other commodities as well as target generation using regional and global data sets

Former senior geophysicist INCO/Vale, then Manager of Geophysics with responsibility for their global exploration programs that included extensive experience in exploration target development for

40+ years of experience in geophysics, mineral exploration and resource development in Canada and internationally

Discovered the Douay West gold deposit in Québec, conducted the preliminary assessment of the Voisey's Bay

Held various exploration management positions at Inco Limited over a

Experienced mining executive with 40+ years of experience across the mineral exploration and mining sectors with major and junior mining companies

PhD from Queen's University in Geological Sciences

Retired in 2018 from Lundin Mining Corporation as Senior Vice President, Exploration & New Business Development

International experience on 6 continents, in all stages of mineral exploration and development of economic mineral resource projects, mining project evaluation and strategic corporate development activities

Economic geologist and former mining executive with 30+ years of mining experience in base metals exploration, including magmatic nickel-

A seasoned team, a diverse skillset, and track record of advancing discoveries to production

1) As of Aug 1, 2024, share price of $0.235

Indicated Resource1 of

in the world-renowned Sudbury Basin

Nickel's portfolio, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt

The third-largest land package in the world's second-largest nickel district

"Underexplored optionality in an

Resource growth in the Abitibi and a pipeline of underexplored projects in Sudbury

-- NorthX Nickel acquires Grasset and the entire

-- Wallbridge Mining acquires Balmoral for its gold

discovery while exploring for gold

Developed infrastructure in place with year-round road access via paved highway - 77 km to Matagami (airport + rail), 20 km to power. Excellent tax incentives

Current 5.5 Mt @ 1.53% NiEq Indicated Resource1 was created from essentially onesuccessful drill campaign in 2014-15 with minimal follow up led to H1X Discovery Zone in 2H2023

One of the Abitibi's largest nickel sulphide deposits

 Excellent potential for multiple deposits like that of Raglan, Kambalda, and other camps

Majority of regional historical drilling on the project was designed to test VMS targets

Located in the volcano-sedimentary belt of the Abitibi subprovince

23 km NW trending corridor containing ultramafic bodies

 GUC Central discovery 7 km NW of Grasset Deposit hosts 950m thick ultramafics with several horizons of nickel sulphides points to potential for further discoveries

District Scale Potential

100% owned by NorthX - 5.5 Mt @ 1.53% NiEq Indicated Resource 1

NorthX Project