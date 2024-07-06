Disclaimer

General

This corporate presentation is intended to provide an overview of the business of NorthX Nickel Corp. (the "Company" or "NorthX"). It has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not purport to be complete. The information in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. This presentation should not be construed as legal, financial or tax advice to any individual, as each individual's circumstances are different. Readers should consult with their own professional advisors regarding their particular circumstances.

This presentation includes market and industry data which was obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained on this presentation. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities of the Company described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States federal or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. Persons" as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless an exemption from registration is available.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this presentation has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved by Jack Gauthier, VP of Exploration for NorthX Nickel Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

For additional information regarding NorthX's Grasset Project please refer to the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Grasset Property, Quebec, Canada" dated effective September 2, 2022, prepared by Carl Pelletier, P.Geo., available under NorthX's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward looking statements" regarding the Company within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements as to future events, results and plans. Forward-looking statements are sometimes but not always identified by such words as "targeted", "can", "will", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "likely", "plans", "should", "could" or "may" or grammatical variations thereof. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: obtaining the required regulatory approvals and fulfilling other closing conditions related to proposed transactions; completion of proposed transactions and financings, and the terms of such transactions and financings; the Company's use of available funds; mining operations, anticipated mineral recoveries, projected quantities of future mineral production, interpretation of drill results and other technical data; anticipated development, expansion and exploration activities; viability of the Company's projects and properties; the acquisition of additional property rights; possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; the strategic plans, timing, costs and expectations for the Company's future exploration on its properties; information with respect to grades from sampling results and drilling results; the accessibility of future exploration activities at the Company's properties and license areas; the composition of the board of directors and management team of NorthX; the filing of a technical report supporting technical disclosure made by the Company; exploration and development of the Company's assets; completion of a share distribution by Wallbridge; the issuance of common shares of the Company to certain finders; the filing of a listing statement in respect of proposed transactions; commencement of trading of common shares of the Company; the impact of proposed transactions on the Company's business; mining operations; the business plan of NorthX; projected quantities of future mineral production, interpretation of drill results and other technical data; anticipated development, expansion and exploration activities; viability of the Company's projects and properties; and the entering into of ancillary agreements in connection with proposed transactions.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. The Company has made various assumptions, including, among others, that: the