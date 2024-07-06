Corporate Presentation
July 2024
A Leading Canadian Nickel
Explorer & Developer
northxnickel.com
CSE: NIX | OTC: NXNIF | FSE: 6YR
Disclaimer
General
This corporate presentation is intended to provide an overview of the business of NorthX Nickel Corp. (the "Company" or "NorthX"). It has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not purport to be complete. The information in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. This presentation should not be construed as legal, financial or tax advice to any individual, as each individual's circumstances are different. Readers should consult with their own professional advisors regarding their particular circumstances.
This presentation includes market and industry data which was obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained on this presentation. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities of the Company described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States federal or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. Persons" as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless an exemption from registration is available.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this presentation has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved by Jack Gauthier, VP of Exploration for NorthX Nickel Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.
Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.
For additional information regarding NorthX's Grasset Project please refer to the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Grasset Property, Quebec, Canada" dated effective September 2, 2022, prepared by Carl Pelletier, P.Geo., available under NorthX's profile on www.sedarplus.ca
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward looking statements" regarding the Company within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements as to future events, results and plans. Forward-looking statements are sometimes but not always identified by such words as "targeted", "can", "will", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "likely", "plans", "should", "could" or "may" or grammatical variations thereof. These include, without limitation, statements with respect to: obtaining the required regulatory approvals and fulfilling other closing conditions related to proposed transactions; completion of proposed transactions and financings, and the terms of such transactions and financings; the Company's use of available funds; mining operations, anticipated mineral recoveries, projected quantities of future mineral production, interpretation of drill results and other technical data; anticipated development, expansion and exploration activities; viability of the Company's projects and properties; the acquisition of additional property rights; possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; the strategic plans, timing, costs and expectations for the Company's future exploration on its properties; information with respect to grades from sampling results and drilling results; the accessibility of future exploration activities at the Company's properties and license areas; the composition of the board of directors and management team of NorthX; the filing of a technical report supporting technical disclosure made by the Company; exploration and development of the Company's assets; completion of a share distribution by Wallbridge; the issuance of common shares of the Company to certain finders; the filing of a listing statement in respect of proposed transactions; commencement of trading of common shares of the Company; the impact of proposed transactions on the Company's business; mining operations; the business plan of NorthX; projected quantities of future mineral production, interpretation of drill results and other technical data; anticipated development, expansion and exploration activities; viability of the Company's projects and properties; and the entering into of ancillary agreements in connection with proposed transactions.
These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. The Company has made various assumptions, including, among others, that: the
results of proposed exploration activities are as anticipated; the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities; the Company has the ability to explore and develop the Company's properties; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; and the effects of by COVID-19 on the operations of the Company will remain consistent with the Company's expectations.
Actual results and developments may differ materially from results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as they are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, including: that there is no assurance that the Company will obtain the requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals for proposed transactions; there is no assurance that proposed transactions will be completed as anticipated, or at all; there is no assurance that any proposed financings will be completed or as to the actual offering price or gross proceeds to be raised in connection with such financings; following completion of any proposed transactions, the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; fluctuations in metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities; accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; the impact of COVID-19; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, and other risk factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Although the Company has attempted to identify significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other risks that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or benefits to, or effect on, the Company.
The information contained in this presentation is derived from management of the Company and otherwise from publicly available information and does not purport to contain all of the information that an investor may desire to have in evaluating the Company. The information has not been independently verified, may prove to be imprecise, and is subject to material updating, revision and further amendment. While management is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. The forward-looking statements and information in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, prospective investors should not read forward-looking information as guarantees of future performance or results and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.
To the extent any forward-looking statement in this presentation constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated market penetration and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks set out above. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, the Company's revenue and expenses. The Company's financial projections were not prepared with a view toward compliance with published guidelines of International Financial Reporting Standards and have not been examined, reviewed or compiled by the Company's accountants or auditors. The Company's financial projections represent management's estimates as of the dates indicated thereon.
CSE: NIX | OTC: NXNIF | FSE: 6YR | northxnickel.com
2
Investment Highlights
Grasset is the only undeveloped nickel sulphide deposit (>50kt Ni, >1.5% NiEq) in NA not held by a major
Asset Portfolio
Grasset
100% owned, 5.5 Mt Indicated Resource1 @ 1.53% NiEq in
the Abitibi Greenstone Belt with room to grow
Sudbury
Large, strategic portfolio in the world-renowned Sudbury
Basin
Strategy
Expand existing Grasset high-grade nickel sulphide resource
Discover new nickel deposits on our 23-km Grasset claim block
Generate and target industry-significanthigh-grade nickel sulphide
deposits
Jurisdiction
Mining friendly, infrastructure-rich,top-tier exploration tax incentives & strong working relationships with First Nations communities
- Ontario & Quebec -
Team
A strong and seasoned team with a diverse skillset and a track record of advancing and de-risking mining assets from discovery to production
Market Tailwinds
Growing demand for clean energy technologies and electric vehicles expected to drive demand for battery metals, particularly nickel and cobalt
CSE: NIX | OTC: NXNIF | FSE: 6YR | northxnickel.com
1 For additional information regarding NorthX Nickel's Grasset Project please refer to the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Grasset
3
Property, Quebec, Canada" dated effective September 2, 2022, prepared by Carl Pelletier, P.Geo., available under NorthX's profile on www.sedarplus.ca
Leadership Team
A track record of success - grassroots through production
Management
Tom
Meyer
President, CEO &
Director
CFA, P.Eng with 25+ years experience in the mining sector. Former mining equity research and commodity analyst with previous roles at Trevali, Falconbridge and Inco
Jacquelin (Jack)
Gauthier
VP Exploration
P.Geo with 40+ years experience in the mining sector. Previous roles with NioBay Metals, Kinross Gold, Bema Gold, Cambior, Azimut Exploration, Geomega Resources, Noranda
John
Townend
Senior Manager Technical
Services & Exploration
P. Geo with 35+ years of experience working in mineral exploration, mines geology and engineering. Previous roles with Hudbay Minerals and Vale Inco
Sherry
Roberge
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
MPAcc, CPA, CA with 15+ years experience in the mining sector. Previous roles with Defiance Silver, Geologix Explorations and BDO Canada
Board
Simon Marcotte
Executive Chairman
CFA, 25 years of experience in the capital markets, including with CIBC World Markets, Sprott & Cormark Securities. Actively involved in merchant banking activities in the junior mining industry. President & CEO of Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Christian
Kargl-Simard
Director
P.Eng with 20+ years experience in the mining sector. Founder, President and CEO of Adventus Mining, Chairman of Surge Copper Corp. Former investment banker at Raymond James & Haywood Securities
Brian
Penny
Director
CPA, CMA with 30+ years experience in the mining sector. CEO of Wallbridge Mining Company. Former EVP and CFO of New Gold. Former VP Finance and CFO of Kinross
Adree
DeLazzer
Director
B.Sc. in Earth Science, skilled exploration professional geologist. Vice President Exploration for Northern Superior Resources Inc. Independent director of Mason Resources since December 2022
CSE: NIX | OTC: NXNIF | FSE: 6YR | northxnickel.com
4
Technical Advisory Committee
A seasoned team, a diverse skillset, and track record of advancing discoveries to production
Dr. Neil
O'Brien
TAC Chair &
Corp. Advisor
- Economic geologist and former mining executive with 30+ years of mining experience in base metals exploration, including magmatic nickel- copper-platinum group element ("Ni- Cu-PGE") sulphide deposits
- International experience on 6 continents, in all stages of mineral exploration and development of economic mineral resource projects, mining project evaluation and strategic corporate development activities
- Retired in 2018 from Lundin Mining Corporation as Senior Vice President, Exploration & New Business Development
- PhD from Queen's University in Geological Sciences
Brian
Booth
TAC Member
- Experienced mining executive with 40+ years of experience across the mineral exploration and mining sectors with major and junior mining companies
- Held various exploration management positions at Inco Limited over a 23-year career, including Manager of Exploration - North America and Europe, Manager of Global Nickel Exploration and Managing Director PT Ingold for Australasia
- Discovered the Douay West gold deposit in Québec, conducted the preliminary assessment of the Voisey's Bay Ni-Cu-Co discovery for Inco, and was involved, through a joint venture with Highlands Gold, in the discovery of the Beutong copper porphyry in Sumatra
Alan
King
TAC Member
- 40+ years of experience in geophysics, mineral exploration and resource development in Canada and internationally
- Former senior geophysicist INCO/Vale, then Manager of Geophysics with responsibility for their global exploration programs that included extensive experience in exploration target development for Ni-Cu-PGE deposits
- Worked on geophysical applications for base metals, iron, manganese, coal and other commodities as well as target generation using regional and global data sets
- B.Sc. in Geology and Physics from the University of Toronto and an M.Sc. in Geophysics from Macquarie University
Dr. Michael
Lesher
TAC Member
- Professor Emeritus of Economic Geology in the Mineral Exploration Research Centre (MERC), Harquail School of Earth Sciences, and Goodman School of Mines at Laurentian University
- Research Chair in Mineral Exploration, Founding Director of MERC, and as Director of Mining Initiatives designed and founded the Laurentian School of Mines (now Goodman School of Mines)
- Worked on Ni-Cu-PGE deposits in Brazil, China, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, Russia, and Western Australia; Cr deposits in northern Ontario; the geochemistry of felsic volcanic rocks associated with VMS systems; Au deposits in Ontario, Western Australia, and the southern Appalachians; and Fe deposits in Labrador-Québec
CSE: NIX | OTC: NXNIF | FSE: 6YR | northxnickel.com
5
Share Structure & Performance - CSE: NIX
Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGM exploration & development
CSE: NIX - 1 Year Chart
Source: quotemedia.com, July 5, 2024
1) As of July 5, 2024, share price of $0.23
CSE: NIX | OTC: NXNIF | FSE: 6YR | northxnickel.com
6
Asset Portfolio
Resource growth in the Abitibi and a pipeline of underexplored projects in Sudbury
"Underexplored optionality in an
infrastructure-rich camp"
Sudbury
The third-largest land package in the world's second-largest nickel district
37 properties and 300 km2
NorthX Project
in the world-renowned
Sudbury Basin
Grasset
Cornerstone of NorthX Nickel's portfolio, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt
Indicated Resource1 of
5.5 Mt @1.53% NiEq
"H1X discovery zone open for
expansion"
CSE: NIX | OTC: NXNIF | FSE: 6YR | northxnickel.com
1 For additional information regarding NorthX Nickel's Grasset Project please refer to the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Grasset
7
Property, Quebec, Canada" dated effective September 2, 2022, prepared by Carl Pelletier, P.Geo., available under NorthX's profile on www.sedarplus.ca
Grasset Nickel Project
One of the Abitibi's largest nickel sulphide deposits
Underexplored Opportunity
Current 5.5 Mt @ 1.53% NiEq Indicated Resource1 was created from essentially onesuccessful drill campaign in 2014-15 with minimal follow up led to H1X Discovery Zone in 2H2023
Positive, Simple Metallurgy
Initial metallurgical testing yields high quality nickel concentrate (~13% Ni) via conventional flotation flowsheet (Recovery ~86%)
World Class Jurisdiction
Developed infrastructure in place with year-round road access via paved highway - 77 km to Matagami (airport + rail), 20 km to power. Excellent tax incentives
Serendipitous Discovery
2012
-- Balmoral Resources makes a significant nickel
discovery while exploring for gold
NorthX Project
2020
-- Wallbridge Mining acquires Balmoral for its gold
assets
2022
-- NorthX Nickel acquires Grasset and the entire
nickel portfolio of Wallbridge
155 km
to La Sarre
190 km
to Amos
CSE: NIX | OTC: NXNIF | FSE: 6YR | northxnickel.com
1 For additional information regarding NorthX Nickel's Grasset Project please refer to the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Grasset
8
Property, Quebec, Canada" dated effective September 2, 2022, prepared by Carl Pelletier, P.Geo., available under NorthX's profile on www.sedarplus.ca
NorthX Project
1 For additional information regarding NorthX Nickel's Grasset Project please refer to the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Grasset
9
Property, Quebec, Canada" dated effective September 2, 2022, prepared by Carl Pelletier, P.Geo., available under NorthX's profile on www.sedarplus.ca
Grasset Ultramafic Complex
Fertile and highly-prospective ultramafic corridor that has seen little-to-nonickel-focused exploration
Fertile Trend With District Scale Potential- Underexplored
- Numerous coincident magnetic and conductivity anomalies along the Grasset Ultramafic Complex require drill testing
Developing Model and Intellectual Property
- Additional work required to refine the host ultramafic architecture and identify geophysical signatures associated with magmatic sulphides
Innovative and Modern Exploration Methods
- Thick glacial till cover of Northern Abitibi has hindered past exploration efforts, resulting in geological interpretations that are heavily reliant on drilling data
- InfiniTEM® XL survey enables a deeper, wider range of geophysical exploration and should detect anomalous massive sulphide conductors at a depth of 800 -1,000 m
- Sonic drill testing of glacial till and bedrock to detect geochemically anomalous nickel occurrences in ultramafics
NorthX Project
CSE: NIX | OTC: NXNIF | FSE: 6YR | northxnickel.com
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
NorthX Nickel Corp. published this content on 06 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2024 01:18:03 UTC.