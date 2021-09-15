Log in
    NLOK   US6687711084

NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

(NLOK)
  Report
NortonLifeLock : 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Presentation (opens in new window)

09/15/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021

2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

VINCENT PILETTE, CEO

Copyright © 2021 NortonLifeLock Inc. All rights reserved.

Board of Directors

Sue Barsamian

Eric K. Brandt

Frank E. Dangeard

Nora M. Denzel

Peter A. Feld

Former Executive Vice President,

Former EVP and CFO, Broadcom

Chairman of the Board,

Former interim CEO, Outerwall

Partner, Managing Member and

Chief Sales and Marketing

NortonLifeLock

Inc

Head of Research, Starboard

Officer, Micro Focus Int. plc

Managing Partner, Harcourt

Value

Kenneth Y. Hao

Emily Heath

Vincent Pilette

Sherrese M. Smith

SVP, Chief Trust & Security

CEO, NortonLifeLock Inc.

Partner, Paul Hastings

Chairman and Managing Partner,

Silver Lake

Officer, Docusign

2

Formal Meeting

Bryan Ko, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary and Head of Corporate Affairs

Proposals

1

Election of each of the nominees to the Board

2

Ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as NortonLifeLock's independent

registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2022

3 Advisory vote on executive compensation

4 Consider and vote upon a stockholder proposal, if properly presented

4

Proposal-related Q&A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NortonLifeLock Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 20:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
