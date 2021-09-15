NortonLifeLock : 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Presentation (opens in new window)
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021
2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
VINCENT PILETTE, CEO
Board of Directors
Sue Barsamian
Eric K. Brandt
Frank E. Dangeard
Nora M. Denzel
Peter A. Feld
Former Executive Vice President,
Former EVP and CFO, Broadcom
Chairman of the Board,
Former interim CEO, Outerwall
Partner, Managing Member and
Chief Sales and Marketing
NortonLifeLock
Inc
Head of Research, Starboard
Officer, Micro Focus Int. plc
Managing Partner, Harcourt
Value
Kenneth Y. Hao
Emily Heath
Vincent Pilette
Sherrese M. Smith
SVP, Chief Trust & Security
CEO, NortonLifeLock Inc.
Partner, Paul Hastings
Chairman and Managing Partner,
Silver Lake
Officer, Docusign

Formal Meeting
Bryan Ko, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary and Head of Corporate Affairs
Proposals

Election of each of the nominees to the Board

Ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as NortonLifeLock's independent
registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2022
3 Advisory vote on executive compensation
4 Consider and vote upon a stockholder proposal, if properly presented

Sales 2022
2 801 M
-
-
Net income 2022
808 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
2 586 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
19,0x
Yield 2022
1,95%
Capitalization
15 230 M
15 230 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
6,36x
EV / Sales 2023
5,90x
Nbr of Employees
2 800
Free-Float
99,5%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
26,18 $
Average target price
27,29 $
Spread / Average Target
4,22%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.