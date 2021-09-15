NortonLifeLock : 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Voting Results (opens in new window)
09/15/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Voting Results
The following is a summary of the voting results from NortonLifeLock Inc.'s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The stockholders of NortonLifeLock approved proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 in our proxy statement. The Record Date for the Annual Meeting was July 19, 2021 and 581,268,447 shares of the Company's common stock were outstanding. 89.6% of the total number of outstanding shares, or 520,971,811 shares, voted in the following manner:
Proposal 1: Election of Directors:
% OF
% OF
NOMINEES
VOTED
FOR
VOTED
AGAINST
FOR
AGAINST
Sue Barsamian
98.8%
477,437,351
1.1%
5,212,204
Eric K. Brandt
77.4%
374,128,794
22.4%
108,489,634
Frank E. Dangeard
97.2%
470,072,673
2.6%
12,549,772
Nora Denzel
98.8%
477,604,927
1.0%
5,050,207
Peter A. Feld
97.4%
470,999,983
2.4%
11,618,565
Kenneth Y. Hao
99.5%
480,944,950
0.3%
1,685,896
Emily Heath
99.5%
481,218,048
0.3%
1,429,243
Vincent Pilette
99.5%
481,100,743
0.3%
1,479,261
Sherrese Smith
99.5%
480,927,564
0.4%
1,714,468
Proposal 2: Ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as NortonLifeLock's independent registered public accountant for the 2022 fiscal year:
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
Total Shares Voted
512,121,032
8,090,233
760,546
% Of Voted
98.3%
1.6%
0.1%
Proposal 3: Advisory vote to approve executive compensation:
NortonLifeLock Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 20:41:03 UTC.