NortonLifeLock : 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Voting Results (opens in new window)

2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Voting Results

The following is a summary of the voting results from NortonLifeLock Inc.'s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The stockholders of NortonLifeLock approved proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 in our proxy statement. The Record Date for the Annual Meeting was July 19, 2021 and 581,268,447 shares of the Company's common stock were outstanding. 89.6% of the total number of outstanding shares, or 520,971,811 shares, voted in the following manner:

Proposal 1: Election of Directors: % OF % OF NOMINEES VOTED FOR VOTED AGAINST FOR AGAINST Sue Barsamian 98.8% 477,437,351 1.1% 5,212,204 Eric K. Brandt 77.4% 374,128,794 22.4% 108,489,634 Frank E. Dangeard 97.2% 470,072,673 2.6% 12,549,772 Nora Denzel 98.8% 477,604,927 1.0% 5,050,207 Peter A. Feld 97.4% 470,999,983 2.4% 11,618,565 Kenneth Y. Hao 99.5% 480,944,950 0.3% 1,685,896 Emily Heath 99.5% 481,218,048 0.3% 1,429,243 Vincent Pilette 99.5% 481,100,743 0.3% 1,479,261 Sherrese Smith 99.5% 480,927,564 0.4% 1,714,468

Proposal 2: Ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as NortonLifeLock's independent registered public accountant for the 2022 fiscal year: