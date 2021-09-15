NortonLifeLock : 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Voting Results (opens in new window)

Log in
NortonLifeLock : 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Voting Results

09/15/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Voting Results

The following is a summary of the voting results from NortonLifeLock Inc.'s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The stockholders of NortonLifeLock approved proposals 1, 2, 3 and 4 in our proxy statement. The Record Date for the Annual Meeting was July 19, 2021 and 581,268,447 shares of the Company's common stock were outstanding. 89.6% of the total number of outstanding shares, or 520,971,811 shares, voted in the following manner:

Proposal 1: Election of Directors:

% OF

% OF

NOMINEES

VOTED

FOR

VOTED

AGAINST

FOR

AGAINST

Sue Barsamian

98.8%

477,437,351

1.1%

5,212,204

Eric K. Brandt

77.4%

374,128,794

22.4%

108,489,634

Frank E. Dangeard

97.2%

470,072,673

2.6%

12,549,772

Nora Denzel

98.8%

477,604,927

1.0%

5,050,207

Peter A. Feld

97.4%

470,999,983

2.4%

11,618,565

Kenneth Y. Hao

99.5%

480,944,950

0.3%

1,685,896

Emily Heath

99.5%

481,218,048

0.3%

1,429,243

Vincent Pilette

99.5%

481,100,743

0.3%

1,479,261

Sherrese Smith

99.5%

480,927,564

0.4%

1,714,468

Proposal 2: Ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as NortonLifeLock's independent registered public accountant for the 2022 fiscal year:

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Total Shares Voted

512,121,032

8,090,233

760,546

% Of Voted

98.3%

1.6%

0.1%

Proposal 3: Advisory vote to approve executive compensation:

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Total Shares Voted

449,243,581

32,083,606

2,071,626

% Of Voted

92.9%

6.6%

0.4%

Proposal 4: Shareholder proposal regarding independent board chairman.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Total Shares Voted

249,572,763

232,880,203

945,847

% Of Voted

51.6%

48.2%

0.2%

Disclaimer

NortonLifeLock Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 20:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
