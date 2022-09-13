NortonLifeLock : 2022 Annual Meeting Agenda and Rules of Conduct
09/13/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
60 East Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, Arizona 85281
2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS September 13, 2022, 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time
AGENDA
Welcome and Introductions
Review of Proposals:
To elect the eight nominees named in the proxy statement to NortonLifeLock's Board of Directors;
To ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as NortonLifeLock's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2023 fiscal year;
To hold an advisory vote to approve executive compensation;
To approve the amendment of NortonLifeLock's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan;
To consider and vote upon a stockholder proposal, if properly presented at the meeting; and
To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Proposal-RelatedQuestions and Answers
Voting and Voting Results
Adjournment
Management Presentation
Company-RelatedQuestions and Answers
Thank you for attending the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
RULES OF CONDUCT
Welcome to NortonLifeLock's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In order to provide a fair and informative meeting, your cooperation in observing the following general procedures and specified time limits will be greatly appreciated.
General. The meeting will be a virtual meeting. If you would like to attend the virtual meeting, please go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NLOK2022 ten minutes prior to the meeting start. Stockholders as of the record date (July 18, 2022) may login by entering the 16-digit control number sent to them previously. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
Attendance. Attendance at the Annual Meeting is limited to stockholders (or their proxy holders) of record on July 18, 2022.
Business of the Meeting. The meeting will be conducted by Vincent Pilette, our CEO, who will preside and make determinations with respect to the conduct of the meeting. The business of the meeting will be taken up as set forth in the agenda.
Question and Answer Sessions. After the proposals are presented, any proposal related questions will be addressed at the meeting. Following the closing of the polls and a management presentation by Mr. Pilette, stockholder questions submitted prior to or during the annual meeting via the "Ask a Question" tool on the virtual annual meeting platform will be addressed during a brief question and answer session that may be extended or shortened at the Board's discretion. The Board and CEO will determine which questions will be addressed at the meeting and rule as out of order questions that are, among other things, in furtherance of the speaker's personal or other interests not related to the business of the meeting, disorderly, or repetitious of questions already submitted.
No Recording Devices. Recording of this meeting is prohibited, unless specifically approved in writing by the Board. A webcast playback will be available on the investor relations section of our website starting 24 hours after the conclusion of this meeting. The webcast playback will be available for one year.
Inappropriate Conduct. The purpose of this meeting is to permit stockholders to submit questions and learn more about NortonLifeLock. Therefore, comments or questions submitted that are derogatory to individuals or otherwise disruptive or in bad taste will not be answered.
Thank you for your cooperation. We hope you enjoy the meeting.
NortonLifeLock Inc. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 16:59:05 UTC.