NortonLifeLock : 2022 Annual Meeting Agenda and Rules of Conduct

To elect the eight nominees named in the proxy statement to NortonLifeLock's Board of Directors;

To ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as NortonLifeLock's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2023 fiscal year;

To hold an advisory vote to approve executive compensation;

To approve the amendment of NortonLifeLock's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan;

To consider and vote upon a stockholder proposal, if properly presented at the meeting; and