NortonLifeLock : Q2 FY23 Transcript

Digital technology and innovation bring tremendous benefits to consumers in ways we could never have imagined, but they also make our world more complex, more demanding, more exposed. They have created new threats and challenges. Hacking has become a profession. The dark web is a black market used by bad actors and the challenges are not limited to hacking, scamming or phishing. Our personal data is exposed everywhere, and algorithms are influencing our reasoning.

Safety, of course, remains an absolute requisite for protecting our digital lives and fully benefiting from the digital world we live in. Protecting online security is how we got started 30 years ago, and it's still at the heart of what we do today, but that's not enough anymore. At Gen, we are committing to bring our credibility, our passion, our innovation to step up and boldly tackle new challenges, powering digital freedom for everyone.

Gen is now the leader that consumers trust to deliver comprehensive digital protection and empowerment in the digital world. We are now united by our family of trusted brands, including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. These amazing brands have and will continue to spend generations with products and solutions that suit different lifestyles and life stages.

We will also focus on trust-based solutions that will do more than just help people around the world live fuller, safer digital lives today. We will help define what it means to be freely in the digital world of tomorrow.

As you know, Gen is dual headquartered in both the U.S. and Czech, giving us the benefits of a truly global talented team located across America, Europe and Asia. We have a purpose-driven culture with an innovative mindset. We have products and solutions in over 150 countries with an omnichannel distribution strategy, and we are trusted by over 500 million users around the world.

It is critically important to us to provide a seamless integrated Cyber Safety portfolio with best-in-class functionalities and products that are easy to use and consumer-friendly.

Before I share more about the quarter, let me talk a little bit about our integration. We closed the Avast acquisition on September 12, and we are off to a great start. We have announced our new organizational design and leadership teams to help drive the next chapter of this company. On November 1, we merged our back-end systems and have detailed technology and integration road maps.

As a result, we have increased our annual savings to over $300 million, and we believe we will be fully completed within the next 18 months.

With the combined go-to-market, leveraging a powerful set of trusted brands, we are focused on the opportunity to deliver more value to our current customers across our brands. We know that higher engagement leads to growth in ARPU and growth in retention for our nearly 65 million Cyber Safety customers, which includes both paid direct and partners.

As of today, we have identified initiatives that are revenue synergy opportunities of about $200 million in the next 2 years, giving us additional confidence in our ability to sustain a mid-single-digit growth rate in the midterm. While an integration is never easy for the team, we are collectively very motivated by the opportunity in front of us.

Now let me move to our Q2 results. I will provide a high-level summary, and then Natalie will spend more time walking you through our detailed results and the reporting structure post acquisition.

Supported by our strong execution in a challenging environment, we delivered our 13th consecutive quarter of growth, with Q2 bookings up 11% and revenue up 12% in constant currency, which includes 7 percentage points of contribution from Avast. Excluding Avast, our Cyber Safety bookings revenue grew 5% in constant currency, in line with our mid-single-digit growth expectation. Earnings grew 5% or 12% excluding the impact of currency headwinds.

Our market leadership, our strong customer loyalty and the continued increase in value we delivered to our product innovation and membership adoption enable us in the current economic environment to really tackle the business from a position of strength.

