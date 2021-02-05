NortonLifeLock : Q3 FY21 Earnings Transcript (PDF 318 KB)

Corrected Transcript 04-Feb-2021 NortonLifeLock, Inc. (NLOK) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Total Pages: 23 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2021 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Mary Lai
Vice President-Investor Relations, NortonLifeLock, Inc.
Natalie Derse
Chief Financial Officer, NortonLifeLock, Inc.
Vincent Pilette
Chief Executive Officer & Director, NortonLifeLock, Inc.

OTHER PARTICIPANTS
Gregg Moskowitz
Analyst, Mizuho Securities USA LLC
Keith Eric Weiss
Analyst, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Saket Kalia
Analyst, Barclays Capital, Inc.
Walter H. Pritchard
Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
Brad Zelnick
Analyst, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Yi Fu Lee
Analyst, Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.
Fatima Boolani
Analyst, UBS Securities LLC
Shaul Eyal
Analyst, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Matthew Swanson
Analyst, RBC Capital Markets LLC

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION

Mary Lai
Vice President-Investor Relations, NortonLifeLock, Inc.

Thank you, Ann, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the NortonLifeLock's Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me today to review our results are Vincent Pilette, CEO; and Natalie Derse, CFO.

Vincent Pilette
Chief Executive Officer & Director, NortonLifeLock, Inc.

Thank you, Mary, and good afternoon, everyone. I hope you are all safe and well. As we embark on 2021, I think it's important to recognize the sense of uncertainty and the ongoing challenges that we all face as individual or as a society. Despite the socioeconomic and health issues we are facing, I'm hopeful that collectively we will emerge stronger and more united.

NortonLifeLock, Inc. (NLOK) Corrected Transcript Q3 2021 Earnings Call 04-Feb-2021 safe, we know that we will be transforming our company for a richer portfolio and expanded consumer reach and we're just getting started. In Q3, we delivered solid growth and accelerated our momentum. Revenue was up 6% and non-GAAP EPS grew 52%. Reported billings growth was 10%, our first quarter of double-digit growth. We are closing the fiscal year out strong and more importantly, we're well on our way to creating a meaningful and sustainable growth business. Leading the growth momentum, our partner business posted double-digit revenue growth, up 15%. Retail was strong in the quarter, performing well through e-tail and during the holidays. Internationally, Japan was particularly strong as it relates to identity theft protection solutions such as Dark Web Monitoring and ID Advisor sold through partners and retailers. Finding the right opportunities and markets to build and expand these long-term partnerships is one of our key strategic focus areas to broaden our reach and provide Cyber Safety to more consumers in underpenetrated markets. Stay tuned for more developments in this area as we continue to transform the company. Our direct-to-consumer revenue, which represent the majority of our business, was up 5%. We saw broad-based growth across the portfolio as well as strong performance through the holiday season. While our North America business is considerably larger than the rest of the world, the international growth rate continues to show strength and outpace the Americas. In the quarter, our direct business grew double digits across multiple countries, including Germany, France, Australia, and New Zealand, where we have recently added Dark Web Monitoring into our Norton 360 offering. This is part of our strategic push to expand Norton Identity products internationally and bring more comprehensive Cyber Safety offering to international consumers. We definitely have more room to grow here, especially with the synergies and expanded global reach we will be leveraging with Avira and the freemium model. In Q3, our direct customer count grew over 300,000 sequentially and close to 900,000 year-over-year, bringing our total count to 21 million. This was our fifth straight quarter of net direct customer adds sequentially. Our customer retention rate remained stable at 85%. Our industry-leading monthly ARPU, average revenue per user, also remained strong at $9. Both metrics are strong indicators that our current customers see the value of our products. Notwithstanding the effect of tenure and geographical mix, we continue to see opportunities to improve ARPU, as we enrich the Cyber Safety value offered to our customers, and to improve retention rates, especially in the early years of the customer journey. One of the key contributors to our customer count growth and retention success continues to be the Norton 360 integrated platform, the first truly integrated Cyber Safety offering in the market. At the end of Q3, approximately 60% of our installed base are using Norton 360. This platform is designed to provide a comprehensive protection, while driving higher customer engagement. This level of adoption shows that our approach to provide an easy to use platform and comprehensive protection through a membership model resonates well with our customers. And we're working hard to continue bringing new functionalities, simplifying the membership plans, and constantly improving the user experience. The combination of Norton 360 platform, our international expansion effort, and our strategic shift to new forms of digital marketing is working and bringing Cyber Safety to new customers. 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2021 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

