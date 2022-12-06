NortonLifeLock : Transcript

So, Vincent, maybe I'll start with you to kind of level set everybody here who may not have been following the story as closely in the last couple of years. Can you give us sort of a quick recap of some of the major changes that have gone on to really evolve what was once NortonLifeLock into Gen Digital? And how do you feel that the company today is appropriately prepared for where the consumer security market is evolving into for the next 10 years?

Yeah. Thanks for your question and good morning, everyone. This is actually the first time I'm doing conference in-person since COVID, so I'm as excited as the first time I did that 15 years ago as a CFO, the same goosebumps. And it's also the beginning of a new chapter, as you mentioned, as we just launched Gen Digital as a new company coming from the merger of Avast and NortonLifeLock.

Three years ago, NortonLifeLock, which was a division of Symantec, realized there were three trends that were happening in the market. The first one is that consumers were spending more and more time online in many different ways, not just banking or shopping but also learning and socializing, and that created an exposure for themselves. The second trend is that the hacking activities were becoming more and more sophisticated. It was not just being a malware on a device to log the device and do other things. It was about phishing, scamming and taking data in multiple areas to really create a risk for the users, not for your device.

And the third one is that hacking was becoming a profession. It was not anymore a fun activity to lock computers and be in the news, but it was really about now having tools, even renting tools to do some damages and get some proceeds, and then using the Dark Web as kind of the gray market to reselling those proceeds. And those three trends were increasing the risk for consumers. So, at that time, three years ago, we decided to sell the Symantec enterprise business and set up NortonLifeLock as a standalone company dedicated to the protection, digital protection of the consumers' life.

We set a strategy to be just the best Cyber Safety platform for consumers, full stop, and then built adjacent services on top of that, that would increase in value because they would be in a trusted environment. We launched three years ago Norton 360, the first integrated Cyber Safety protection for the users, for the human being, that for a membership fee, you could benefit from all of the innovation and the evolution of the environment.

We accelerated our marketing activities to really drive that notion. Over the last three years, we returned the company to a mid- to high-single-digit growth rate, turned about, at the time, 23 million consumers, paid consumers to adopt 60% ratio this Norton 360 membership concept and really focused on that. Strong from our success, we looked at other companies and say, okay, what are we missing to be able to be that best Cyber Safety platform for consumers?

And that's when we met with Ondrej who had similar views, and he will tell you about the strategy, and say, hey, if we come together, we're going to increase the scale of that platform from about 23 million paid customers to 65 million paid customers and from roughly 80 million free users to over 0.5 billion users. The scale would give us the