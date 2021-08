LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S cyber-security company NortonLifeLock Inc said on Tuesday it has agree to buy its London-listed rival Avast Plc for between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion in cash and shares to create a leader in consumer security software.

The two companies had said they were in advanced merger talks last month.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Leslie Adler)