Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NortonLifeLock Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLOK   US6687711084

NORTONLIFELOCK INC.

(NLOK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NortonLifeLock : agrees to buy Avast for up to $8.6 bln

08/10/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague

* NortonLifeLock, Avast to create consumer security leader

* Have complementary strengths in identity and privacy

* Shareholders offered choice of mix of cash and stock

LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy London-listed rival Avast Plc for up to $8.6 billion in cash and shares to create a leader in consumer security software.

The companies, which announced merger talks last month, said the combined group would unite their complementary strengths for more than 500 million cyber safety customers.

Vincent Pilette, chief executive of NortonLifeLock, said his company was strong in identity theft protection whereas Avast was strong in privacy.

"We both have the vision of a common platform, where frankly we really have scratched the surface," he said in an interview.

Founded and based in Prague, Czech Republic, Avast is a pioneer of "freemium" software, whereby basic applications are free and subscribers pay for premium features. It had 435 million active users at the end of 2020, of whom 16.5 million were paying.

NortonLifeLock, previously known as Symantec, was renamed after it sold its enterprise business to Broadcom in 2019, leaving it focused on consumers. It has a larger premium business selling products to combat viruses, spyware, malware and other online attacks.

Pilette said freemium and premium could successfully coexist, with the former educating consumers about the value of security and creating demand for advanced products.

Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a mix of cash and shares, with majority cash and majority stock options available, the companies said.

Based on NortonLifeLock's closing price of $27.20 on July 13, the day before market speculation started, the deal values Avast's equity between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion, depending on how shareholders vote to receive payment.

Shares in NortonLifeLock, however, have fallen since the talks were announced and closed at $24.15 on Tuesday.

Avast had a market capitalization on July 13 of 5.19 billion pounds ($7.18 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

The combined company will be dual-headquartered in Prague and the U.S. city of Tempe, Arizona.

Evercore advised NortonLifeLock and UBS and J.P. Morgan Cazenove advised Avast. ($1 = 0.7228 pound) (Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Krystal Hu in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVAST PLC -1.08% 569 Delayed Quote.7.01%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 1.09% 24.15 Delayed Quote.16.22%
All news about NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
05:47pNORTONLIFELOCK : agrees to buy Avast for up to $8.6 bln
RE
05:33pNORTONLIFELOCK INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
04:54pNORTONLIFELOCK : agrees to buy Avast for up to $8.6 bln
RE
09:01aNORTONLIFELOCK : Norton Adds New Features to Family Plan to Boost Safety as Pare..
BU
08/09FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : NortonLifeLock Inc.
DJ
08/06FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : NortonLife Lock Inc.
DJ
08/05FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Avast plc
DJ
08/04FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : NortonLife Lock Inc.
DJ
08/03FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Avast plc
DJ
08/02Tranche Update on NortonLifeLock Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Augu..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 801 M - -
Net income 2022 814 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 13 887 M 13 887 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,78x
EV / Sales 2023 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
Duration : Period :
NortonLifeLock Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTONLIFELOCK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 23,89 $
Average target price 27,59 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Pilette Chief Executive Officer & Director
Natalie M. Derse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank Emmanuel Dangeard Chairman
Sameer Khera Chief Information Officer
Darren Shou Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTONLIFELOCK INC.14.97%13 887
ADOBE INC.25.81%299 760
AUTODESK, INC.8.98%73 214
TWILIO INC.11.08%66 612
WORKDAY INC.-2.26%57 873
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.59%51 169