NortonLifeLock : agrees to buy Avast for up to $8.6 bln

* NortonLifeLock, Avast to create consumer security leader
* Have complementary strengths in identity and privacy
* Shareholders offered choice of mix of cash and stock
LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. cybersecurity
company NortonLifeLock Inc said on Tuesday it has
agreed to buy London-listed rival Avast Plc for up to
$8.6 billion in cash and shares to create a leader in consumer
security software.
The companies, which announced merger talks last month, said
the combined group would unite their complementary strengths for
more than 500 million cyber safety customers.
Vincent Pilette, chief executive of NortonLifeLock, said his
company was strong in identity theft protection whereas Avast
was strong in privacy.
"We both have the vision of a common platform, where frankly
we really have scratched the surface," he said in an interview.
Founded and based in Prague, Czech Republic, Avast is a
pioneer of "freemium" software, whereby basic applications are
free and subscribers pay for premium features. It had 435
million active users at the end of 2020, of whom 16.5 million
were paying.
NortonLifeLock, previously known as Symantec, was renamed
after it sold its enterprise business to Broadcom in 2019,
leaving it focused on consumers. It has a larger premium
business selling products to combat viruses, spyware, malware
and other online attacks.
Pilette said freemium and premium could successfully
coexist, with the former educating consumers about the value of
security and creating demand for advanced products.
Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a mix of cash
and shares, with majority cash and majority stock options
available, the companies said.
Based on NortonLifeLock's closing price of $27.20 on July
13, the day before market speculation started, the deal values
Avast's equity between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion, depending
on how shareholders vote to receive payment.
Shares in NortonLifeLock, however, have fallen since the
talks were announced and closed at $24.15 on Tuesday.
Avast had a market capitalization on July 13 of 5.19 billion
pounds ($7.18 billion), according to Refinitiv data.
The combined company will be dual-headquartered in Prague
and the U.S. city of Tempe, Arizona.
Evercore advised NortonLifeLock and UBS and J.P. Morgan
Cazenove advised Avast.
($1 = 0.7228 pound)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Krystal Hu in New York;
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Richard Pullin)