Q2 FY22 Earnings Presentation (opens in new window)

SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Q2 FY22 Earnings Presentation

11/04/2021 | 06:12pm EDT
NOVEMBER 4, 2021

FISCAL 2022 Q2 EARNINGS

Copyright © 2021 NortonLifeLock Inc. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This supplemental information contains statements which may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the statements under "Q3 Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Guidance," including expectations relating to third quarter non-GAAP revenue growth and non-GAAP EPS; the statements under "Full Year Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Guidance," including expectations relating to full year non-GAAP revenue growth and non-GAAP EPS; any other statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this supplemental information. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and industry; retention of executive leadership team members; difficulties in improving sales and product development during leadership transitions; difficulties in executing the operating model for the consumer cyber safety business; lower than anticipated returns from the Company's investments in direct customer acquisition; the impact of acquisitions and our ability to achieve expected synergies or attendant cost savings; difficulties and delays in reducing run rate expenses and monetizing underutilized assets; general business and economic conditions; matters arising out of our completed Audit Committee investigation and the ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; fluctuations and volatility in NortonLifeLock's stock price; the ability of NortonLifeLock to successfully execute strategic plans; the ability to maintain customer and partner relationships; the ability of NortonLifeLock to achieve its cost and operating efficiency goals; the

anticipated growth of certain market segments; NortonLifeLock's sales and business strategy; fluctuations in tax rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the potential for corporate tax increases under the Biden Administration; the timing and market acceptance of new product releases and upgrades; and the successful development of new products and the degree to which these products gain market acceptance. Additional information

concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors sections of NortonLifeLock's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. NortonLifeLock assumes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Copyright © 2021 NortonLifeLock Inc. All rights reserved.

2

Our vision is to

protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely

Fiscal 2022 Q2

Total Users

Direct Customers

~80M

23M+

Copyright © 2021 NortonLifeLock Inc. All rights reserved.

3

Q2 Non-GAAP Business Highlights

  • Double-digitRevenue growth, up 11% Y/Y
  • Strong profitability and continued EPS expansion, up 19% Y/Y
  • 8th consecutive quarter of growing direct customer count: +178K Q/Q, +2.6M Y/Y

Bookings

Revenue

Op. Margin

EPS

+7% Y/Y (USD & CC)

+11% Y/Y (USD & CC)

+200 bps Y/Y

+19% Y/Y

$681M

$695M

$636M

$626M

50.2%

52.2%

$0.36

$0.43

Q2 FY21

Q2 FY22

Q2 FY21

Q2 FY22

Q2 FY21

Q2 FY22

Q2 FY21

Q2 FY22

Note: All numbers presented are non-GAAP unless otherwise indicated. Amounts may not add due to rounding. See appendix for reconciliation of financial measures from GAAP to non-GAAP.

Copyright © 2021 NortonLifeLock Inc. All rights reserved.

4

What's New

Copyright © 2021 NortonLifeLock Inc. All rights reserved.

5



Disclaimer

NortonLifeLock Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 22:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
