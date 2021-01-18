Log in
NORVISTA CAPITAL CORPORATION

(NVV)
Norvista Capital Corporation Announces Special Dividend

01/18/2021 | 05:05pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2021) -  Norvista Capital Corporation (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared the payment of a special cash dividend of $0.03 per common share (the "Special Dividend"). The Special Dividend will be payable on February 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2021. Payment of the Special Dividend is not subject to any conditions.

About Norvista

Norvista is a resource-based merchant bank with an investment portfolio of public securities issued by companies engaged in precious and base metal exploration and development. The portfolio is comprised primarily of three core investee companies with operations located in Mexico, Canadad and the United States. Norvista's core investee companies are Minera Alamos Inc., Rockcliff Metals Corporation and Nevada Zinc Corporation. The Company seeks to monetize its investments through a combination of direct market sales, share disposition transactions with strategic purchasers or investee company share distributions to Norvista shareholders. All or a portion of the proceeds from the sale of investee company shares may be distributed to Norvista shareholders at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Norvista Capital Corporation
Don Christie, CEO
Off: (416) 409-8441
dchristie@norvistacapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Norvista to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Norvista believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Norvista does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72288


© Newsfilecorp 2021
