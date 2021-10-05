Norway Royal Salmon : The future of sustainable salmon farming

The first sea cage in Norway Royal Salmon`s Arctic Offshore Farming project is now in place at its location in the remote areas north of Tromsø in Northern Norway.

Arctic Offshore Farming is the future of sustainable salmon farming.

The large cages are designed to operate in more remote and exposed areas, and can withstand a wave height of up to 13 meters.

- Through innovation and a willingness to invest in the remote weather-exposed areas in northern Norway, we have developed the next step for sustainable salmon farming. This will enable the use of more weather-exposed locations than is possible with current technology. Furthermore, this enable us to establish even better conditions for the salmon, says CEO Klaus Hatlebrekke in Norway Royal Salmon to the newspaper Nordlys.

The facility will consist of 2 cages. Each cage is 80 meters in diameter and 22 meters high. Together, the 2 cages will hold 1.2 million salmon