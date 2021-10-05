Log in
    NRS   NO0010331838

NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS

(NRS)
Norway Royal Salmon : The future of sustainable salmon farming

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
The first sea cage in Norway Royal Salmon`s Arctic Offshore Farming project is now in place at its location in the remote areas north of Tromsø in Northern Norway.

Arctic Offshore Farming is the future of sustainable salmon farming.

The large cages are designed to operate in more remote and exposed areas, and can withstand a wave height of up to 13 meters.

- Through innovation and a willingness to invest in the remote weather-exposed areas in northern Norway, we have developed the next step for sustainable salmon farming. This will enable the use of more weather-exposed locations than is possible with current technology. Furthermore, this enable us to establish even better conditions for the salmon, says CEO Klaus Hatlebrekke in Norway Royal Salmon to the newspaper Nordlys.

The facility will consist of 2 cages. Each cage is 80 meters in diameter and 22 meters high. Together, the 2 cages will hold 1.2 million salmon

Norway Royal Salmon ASA published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 295 M 732 M 732 M
Net income 2021 708 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net Debt 2021 2 291 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 3,08%
Capitalization 7 764 M 904 M 903 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS
Duration : Period :
Norway Royal Salmon AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 179,00 NOK
Average target price 266,67 NOK
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Høstlund Chief Executive Officer
Ola Loe Chief Financial Officer
Helge Gåsø Chairman
Marianne Elisabeth Johnsen Independent Director
Kristine Landmark Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS-16.59%904
CORTEVA, INC.9.89%31 240
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-20.63%14 305
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-21.30%4 178
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-8.62%3 088
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.72.50%1 658