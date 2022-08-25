Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:43 2022-08-25 am EDT
8.960 NOK   -7.91%
05:21aEnergy stocks boost European shares ahead of ECB minutes
RE
01:01aNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Norwegian delivered profit before tax of NOK 1,248 million in the second quarter 2022
AQ
12:18aELON MUSK : Shares to Rise as Investors Await Clues on Fed Path
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy stocks boost European shares ahead of ECB minutes

08/25/2022 | 05:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Novartis to spin off Sandoz unit; shares up

* German business sentiment falls in August

* ECB July meeting minutes due 1130 GMT

Aug 25 (Reuters) - European shares firmed on Thursday on a boost from oil stocks ahead of minutes from the last policy meeting of the bloc's central bank, although gains were capped on mounting concerns of a recession induced by an energy crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6% in early trade to 434.5, eyeing its best day in more than two weeks. Gains were broad-based, with energy shares jumping 1.1% to near 12-week highs as crude prices rose on mounting supply concerns.

Germany's DAX rose 0.6%. Data showed Germany's economy expanded by 0.1% in the second quarter, beating expectations, while a separate survey showed business morale fell in August as uncertainty among companies remained high and the economy was set to shrink in the third quarter.

The benchmark STOXX index has lost about 11% this year as markets assess the impact of rapidly rising interest rates and raging inflation on consumer spending and company earnings amid the energy crisis.

"Our year-end target for the STOXX 600 is 410, but the downside risks are growing with higher natural gas prices and increased probability that Europe will fall into a recession," said Sutanya Chedda, an equity strategist at UBS.

A Reuters poll is indicating that the STOXX 600 may fall to 425 points by year-end.

Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1 for three days from Aug. 31, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter.

Focus is also on minutes from the ECB's July policy meeting, where it raised interest rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points.

"In light of significant inflation pressure, the ECB will deliver another relatively large interest rate step in September, but in October and December, we would expect the ECB to return to more moderate steps of 25 bps," said Reinhard Cluse, chief European economist at UBS.

Money markets are now pricing in 100 bps of ECB rate hikes by October. A 50 bps hike is fully priced in for September, plus a small probability of a 75 bps move.

Among individual stocks, Novartis rose 0.6% on plans to spin off the Swiss group's generics unit Sandoz.

Norwegian Air Shuttle fell 7.3% following downbeat second-quarter numbers, while Finnish utility Fortum shed 2.8% after posting a second-quarter net loss of 7.4 billion euros ($7.4 billion), hit by losses at its German subsidiary Uniper.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.78% 0.69798 Delayed Quote.8.74%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.14% 1.18403 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.19% 0.775044 Delayed Quote.11.19%
DAX 0.23% 13251.44 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
FORTUM OYJ 0.48% 10.54 Delayed Quote.-61.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.46% 0.012512 Delayed Quote.6.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 101.55 Delayed Quote.23.96%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA -7.95% 8.96 Real-time Quote.-9.49%
NOVARTIS AG 0.40% 81.15 Delayed Quote.0.66%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.47% 433.374 Real-time Quote.145.44%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.33% 997.59 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
UNIPER SE -4.56% 5.875 Delayed Quote.-85.30%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.32% 1.00043 Delayed Quote.14.10%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 59.6089 Delayed Quote.-20.60%
WTI -0.50% 95.031 Delayed Quote.24.27%
All news about NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
05:21aEnergy stocks boost European shares ahead of ECB minutes
RE
01:01aNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Norwegian delivered profit before tax of NOK 1,248 mi..
AQ
12:18aELON MUSK : Shares to Rise as Investors Await Clues on Fed Path
DJ
08/18Invitation to the second quarter presentation of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS)
AQ
08/04Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Traffic Figures for July 2022
AQ
08/04Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa Announces Traffic Results for the Month and Twelve Month Roll..
CI
07/28Norse Atlantic Airways Teams Up with Airlines to Extend Weekly Flights to Europe, US
MT
07/28NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : & Norse Atlantic Airways agree closer cooperation
PU
07/12Boeing deliveries reach highest monthly level since March 2019
RE
07/12MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 12, 2022
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 186 M 1 877 M 1 877 M
Net income 2022 1 521 M 157 M 157 M
Net Debt 2022 55 550 M 5 733 M 5 733 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 049 M 934 M 934 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 061
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,73 NOK
Average target price 13,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Jørgen Wibstad Chief Financial Officer
Svein Harald Øygard Chairman
Knut Olav Irgens Melhus Høeg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Johan Gauermann Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-9.49%934
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.82%24 936
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-14.76%20 980
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.63%18 467
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.57%14 376
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.13%14 170