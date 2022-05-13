Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
  News
  Summary
    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/13 05:05:15 am EDT
10.68 NOK   +0.52%
04:39aEuropean stocks find support at end of volatile week
RE
01:34aNorwegian Air posts Q1 loss, flags fuel cost impact on recovery
RE
01:01aNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Norwegian limits losses and protects cash position in the first quarter
AQ
European stocks find support at end of volatile week

05/13/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Logo of Euronext is seen on the headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 trims weekly losses

* Powell expects 50 bps rate hike

* Vestas slides after Berenberg downgrade

May 13 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, as sentiment stabilized at the end of a volatile week dominated by worries about aggressive monetary policy tightening and slowing global growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.3%, with banks and technology stocks leading early gains.

Global markets, particularly U.S. stocks, have gyrated wildly this week as investors feared that tightening financial conditions, with the Federal Reserve preparing for a series of interest rate hikes to contain a surge in inflation, will tip the economy into recession.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated on Thursday his expectation that the Fed will raise interest rates by half a percentage point at each of its next two policy meetings, easing worries about a bigger 75 basis point rate hike that some investors were expecting.

Despite Friday's gains so far, the STOXX 600 is set to post its fifth consecutive weekly decline.

"The risks are to the downside with huge jump in economic uncertainty and large real disposable income shocks for households," Deutsche Bank economists said in a note.

"Recession risk is rising. Ukraine war is the main concern in 2022. The main concern in 2023 is combined ECB/Fed tightening."

Among individual stocks, Deutsche Telekom edged 0.7% higher, after it raised its annual earnings guidance.

Wind turbine maker Vestas dropped 4.4%, after Berenberg downgraded the stock to "hold."

French care home group Orpea, which faces criminal complaints over how it runs its centers and treats its elderly residents, dropped 4.7% after saying that it would not pay a dividend on 2021 earnings.

Norwegian Air edged up 0.5%, as the airline posted a quarterly loss and said the surge in fuel costs would partly offset the effects of increased summer bookings. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.94% 18.106 Delayed Quote.10.11%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA 0.47% 10.675 Real-time Quote.-1.21%
ORPEA 0.62% 34.03 Real-time Quote.-61.61%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 0.77% 395.9769 Real-time Quote.44.11%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.12% 979.83 Delayed Quote.-11.17%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S -4.40% 148.14 Delayed Quote.-25.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 352 M 1 864 M 1 864 M
Net income 2022 119 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net Debt 2022 55 550 M 5 643 M 5 643 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 874 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 061
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,62 NOK
Average target price 13,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Executive Officer
Svein Harald Øygard Chairman
Knut Olav Irgens Melhus Høeg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Johan Gauermann Executive Vice President-Operations
Sondre Gravir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-1.21%1 003
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-6.17%24 290
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.46%16 333
AIR CHINA LIMITED-6.80%16 138
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-5.21%14 108
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.35%13 902