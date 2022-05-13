European stocks find support at end of volatile week

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* STOXX 600 trims weekly losses
* Powell expects 50 bps rate hike
* Vestas slides after Berenberg downgrade
May 13 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, as
sentiment stabilized at the end of a volatile week dominated by
worries about aggressive monetary policy tightening and slowing
global growth.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.3%, with
banks and technology stocks leading early gains.
Global markets, particularly U.S. stocks, have gyrated
wildly this week as investors feared that tightening financial
conditions, with the Federal Reserve preparing for a series of
interest rate hikes to contain a surge in inflation, will tip
the economy into recession.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell repeated on Thursday his expectation
that the Fed will raise interest rates by half a percentage
point at each of its next two policy meetings, easing worries
about a bigger 75 basis point rate hike that some investors were
expecting.
Despite Friday's gains so far, the STOXX 600 is set to post
its fifth consecutive weekly decline.
"The risks are to the downside with huge jump in economic
uncertainty and large real disposable income shocks for
households," Deutsche Bank economists said in a note.
"Recession risk is rising. Ukraine war is the main concern
in 2022. The main concern in 2023 is combined ECB/Fed
tightening."
Among individual stocks, Deutsche Telekom edged
0.7% higher, after it raised its annual earnings guidance.
Wind turbine maker Vestas dropped 4.4%, after
Berenberg downgraded the stock to "hold."
French care home group Orpea, which faces criminal
complaints over how it runs its centers and treats its elderly
residents, dropped 4.7% after saying that it would not pay a
dividend on 2021 earnings.
Norwegian Air edged up 0.5%, as the airline posted
a quarterly loss and said the surge in fuel costs would partly
offset the effects of increased summer bookings.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)