New Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic gets U.S. operator license

OSLO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian airline startup Norse
Atlantic on Friday received approval from U.S.
authorities to operate flights to the United States, a
"significant milestone" in its plan to launch flights this
spring, the company said.
"The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT)
approved Norse Atlantic Airway's application for the operation
of flights between Norway/The European Union and the United
States," the company wrote in a statement.
In December, the fledgling airline, also known as Norse,
received its Norwegian air operator's certificate and took
delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Norse plans to start commercial operations this spring, with
the first flights connecting Oslo to select cities in the United
States, it added.
It is planning routes from New York, Los Angeles and Florida
to European destinations including London, Paris and Oslo.
"We believe that transatlantic travel will resume with full
force once the pandemic is behind us," Norse CEO and founder
Bjoern Tore Larsen said in the statement.
Norse seeks to fill a gap left by the exit from
long-distance services by Norwegian Air, which came
close to collapse early in the pandemic and has since retrenched
as part of a restructuring process.
(Reporting by Nora Buli
Editing by Mark Potter)