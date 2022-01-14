Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

New Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic gets U.S. operator license

01/14/2022 | 01:56pm EST
OSLO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian airline startup Norse Atlantic on Friday received approval from U.S. authorities to operate flights to the United States, a "significant milestone" in its plan to launch flights this spring, the company said.

"The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) approved Norse Atlantic Airway's application for the operation of flights between Norway/The European Union and the United States," the company wrote in a statement.

In December, the fledgling airline, also known as Norse, received its Norwegian air operator's certificate and took delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Norse plans to start commercial operations this spring, with the first flights connecting Oslo to select cities in the United States, it added.

It is planning routes from New York, Los Angeles and Florida to European destinations including London, Paris and Oslo.

"We believe that transatlantic travel will resume with full force once the pandemic is behind us," Norse CEO and founder Bjoern Tore Larsen said in the statement.

Norse seeks to fill a gap left by the exit from long-distance services by Norwegian Air, which came close to collapse early in the pandemic and has since retrenched as part of a restructuring process. (Reporting by Nora Buli Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -0.53% 16.96 Real-time Quote.0.90%
NORSE ATLANTIC ASA 0.95% 14.396 End-of-day quote.-3.71%
NORSE GOLD CORP. 0.00% 0.06 Delayed Quote.-14.29%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA -1.80% 12 Real-time Quote.13.67%
THE BOEING COMPANY -0.12% 223.5763 Delayed Quote.8.01%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 125 M 586 M 586 M
Net income 2021 -1 334 M -152 M -152 M
Net Debt 2021 59 783 M 6 831 M 6 831 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 346 M 1 308 M 1 297 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 6 365
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,22 NOK
Average target price 16,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Executive Officer
Svein Harald Øygard Chairman
Knut Olav Irgens Melhus Høeg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Johan Gauermann Executive Vice President-Operations
Sondre Gravir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA13.67%1 308
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.6.12%26 449
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC10.26%21 850
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.33%18 269
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.85%17 072
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.03%15 598