Norwegian Air Shuttle : Easing of travel restrictions makes Scandinavia the perfect autumn and winter destination thanks to Norwegian

Following the recent government announcement to allow fully vaccinated passengers travelling to England to replace day 2 PCR tests with cheaper lateral flow tests, from the end of October, and no longer need to take pre-departure tests, travel to Scandinavia this autumn and winter is now easier and even more affordable thanks to Norwegian.

Travellers wishing to reunite with friends and family or simply explore the wonders of the Nordics and magical sights such as the Northern Lights can now travel far more easily between the UK and Scandinavia. Passengers can choose from various ticket types to suit their travelling needs and free gate to gate WiFi is available on all flights.

Norwegian appreciates that circumstances can change and are currently offering one rebooking without fees on all flights. This is a limited offer valid for LowFare and LowFare+ tickets on all flights. Conditions are subject to change and the conditions published at the time of booking will apply.

'We have seen a surge in interest on Norwegian.com for travel to our popular Scandinavian winter destinations in light of the recent UK Government announcement of the easing of testing requirements for fully vaccinated passengers. We look forward to welcoming onboard both new and frequent travellers wishing to visit the Nordics with Norwegian.' Said Philip Allport, Director of International Communications at Norwegian.

•From London Gatwick Norwegian operates direct flights to Norway:

Oslo from £37.30* one-way 15 times a week

Bergen from £47.50* one-way 9 times a week

Stavanger from £47.50* one-way 4 times a week

Trondheim from £56.50* one-way twice a week

Tromsø from £61.40** one-way twice a week commencing December

•From Manchester Norwegian operates direct flights to Norway:

Olso from £66.70*one-way three times a week

Bergen from £68.30* one-way twice a week

Stavanger from £66.70* one-way twice a week

Travellers with an English, Welsh, Northern Irish and Scottish NHS COVID Pass with a verifiable QR code are allowed to travel to Norway without restrictions. Travellers with a valid QR coded NHS COVID Pass will not be required to provide evidence of a negative test on arrival, complete an entry registration form, be tested at the border or quarantine after arrival.

•From London Gatwick Norwegian operates flights to Denmark:

Copenhagen from £37.60* one-way 13 times a week

Fully vaccinated UK residents or those previously infected with COVID-19 can enter Denmark for all purposes, without the need to test or self-isolate. Passengers must present an English, Welsh, Northern Irish and Scottish NHS COVID Pass with a verifiable QR code.

From London Gatwick Norwegian operates flights to Finland:

Helsinki from £41.10* one-way twice a week

Fully vaccinated UK residents or those previously infected with COVID-19 can enter Finland for all purposes, without the need to test or self-isolate. Passengers must present an English, Welsh, Northern Irish and Scottish NHS COVID Pass with a verifiable QR code.

Notes to editors:

*Prices valid from November 2021

**Prices valid from December 2021

Travel entry restrictions for Norway, Denmark and Finland correct as of 20th September 2021

International travel restrictions can change at short notice and we advise passengers to check that they are compliant with the latest requirements.

Norwegian also operates direct flights from London Gatwick to Stockholm, current entry requirements restrict travel from the UK unless exemption criteria are met.

Norwegian also serves Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen from Edinburgh airport.