  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
  News
  Summary
    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
Norwegian Air Shuttle : Easing of travel restrictions makes Scandinavia the perfect autumn and winter destination thanks to Norwegian

09/20/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Following the recent government announcement to allow fully vaccinated passengers travelling to England to replace day 2 PCR tests with cheaper lateral flow tests, from the end of October, and no longer need to take pre-departure tests, travel to Scandinavia this autumn and winter is now easier and even more affordable thanks to Norwegian.

Travellers wishing to reunite with friends and family or simply explore the wonders of the Nordics and magical sights such as the Northern Lights can now travel far more easily between the UK and Scandinavia. Passengers can choose from various ticket types to suit their travelling needs and free gate to gate WiFi is available on all flights.

Norwegian appreciates that circumstances can change and are currently offering one rebooking without fees on all flights. This is a limited offer valid for LowFare and LowFare+ tickets on all flights. Conditions are subject to change and the conditions published at the time of booking will apply.

'We have seen a surge in interest on Norwegian.com for travel to our popular Scandinavian winter destinations in light of the recent UK Government announcement of the easing of testing requirements for fully vaccinated passengers. We look forward to welcoming onboard both new and frequent travellers wishing to visit the Nordics with Norwegian.' Said Philip Allport, Director of International Communications at Norwegian.

•From London Gatwick Norwegian operates direct flights to Norway:

Oslo from £37.30* one-way 15 times a week

Bergen from £47.50* one-way 9 times a week

Stavanger from £47.50* one-way 4 times a week

Trondheim from £56.50* one-way twice a week

Tromsø from £61.40** one-way twice a week commencing December

•From Manchester Norwegian operates direct flights to Norway:

Olso from £66.70*one-way three times a week

Bergen from £68.30* one-way twice a week

Stavanger from £66.70* one-way twice a week

Travellers with an English, Welsh, Northern Irish and Scottish NHS COVID Pass with a verifiable QR code are allowed to travel to Norway without restrictions. Travellers with a valid QR coded NHS COVID Pass will not be required to provide evidence of a negative test on arrival, complete an entry registration form, be tested at the border or quarantine after arrival.

•From London Gatwick Norwegian operates flights to Denmark:

Copenhagen from £37.60* one-way 13 times a week

Fully vaccinated UK residents or those previously infected with COVID-19 can enter Denmark for all purposes, without the need to test or self-isolate. Passengers must present an English, Welsh, Northern Irish and Scottish NHS COVID Pass with a verifiable QR code.

  • From London Gatwick Norwegian operates flights to Finland:

Helsinki from £41.10* one-way twice a week

Fully vaccinated UK residents or those previously infected with COVID-19 can enter Finland for all purposes, without the need to test or self-isolate. Passengers must present an English, Welsh, Northern Irish and Scottish NHS COVID Pass with a verifiable QR code.

Notes to editors:

*Prices valid from November 2021

**Prices valid from December 2021

Travel entry restrictions for Norway, Denmark and Finland correct as of 20th September 2021

International travel restrictions can change at short notice and we advise passengers to check that they are compliant with the latest requirements.

Norwegian also operates direct flights from London Gatwick to Stockholm, current entry requirements restrict travel from the UK unless exemption criteria are met.

Norwegian also serves Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen from Edinburgh airport.

Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 09:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 993 M 2 286 M 2 286 M
Net income 2021 910 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 61 095 M 6 984 M 6 984 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 624 M 993 M 986 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 365
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,30 NOK
Average target price 21,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Executive Officer
Svein Harald Øygard Chairman
Knut Olav Irgens Melhus Høeg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Johan Gauermann Executive Vice President-Operations
Sondre Gravir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-77.10%993
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.25%25 578
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.88%22 370
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.98%14 414
AIR CHINA LIMITED-18.36%14 398
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.44%13 692