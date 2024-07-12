12 Jul 2024 15:40 CEST
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
Primary insider Hans-Jørgen Wibstad, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Norwegian
Air Shuttle ASA, has today purchased 20,000 shares at a price of NOK 11.15 per
share. Following this transaction, Mr Wibstad holds 90,000 shares in the
company.
Fornebu, 12 July 2024
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
This release is an announcement issued pursuant to legal information obligations
and is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse
Regulation (MAR) Article 19 no. 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities
Trading Act, and was prepared by Jesper M. Hatletveit, Investor Relations at
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, tel. +47 906 64 401.
