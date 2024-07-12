Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Mandatory notification of trade

Primary insider Hans-Jørgen Wibstad, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Norwegian

Air Shuttle ASA, has today purchased 20,000 shares at a price of NOK 11.15 per

share. Following this transaction, Mr Wibstad holds 90,000 shares in the

company.



Fornebu, 12 July 2024

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA



This release is an announcement issued pursuant to legal information obligations

and is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse

Regulation (MAR) Article 19 no. 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities

Trading Act, and was prepared by Jesper M. Hatletveit, Investor Relations at

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, tel. +47 906 64 401.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

623590_Notification_Hans-Jørgen Wibstad_20240712.pdf

