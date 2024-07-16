Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Mandatory notification of trade, Employee Share Savings Plan

On today, 16 July 2024, a total of 165,798 shares were purchased on behalf of

employees in Norwegian Air Shuttle participating in the company's Employee Share

Savings Plan. The average purchase price was NOK 11.2261 per share.



On behalf of primary insider Geir Olav Øien, the company has purchased 399

shares. Following this, Øien holds 7,688 shares in NAS.



On behalf of primary insider Eric Holm, the company has purchased 400 shares.

Following this, Holm holds 1,020 shares in NAS.



On behalf of primary insider Magnus Thome Maursund, the company has purchased

400 shares. Following this, Thome Maursund holds 246,569 options and 5,425

shares in NAS.



On behalf of primary insider Knut Olav Irgens Høeg, the company has purchased

533 shares. Following this, Høeg holds 216,043 options and 241,122 shares in

NAS.



On behalf of primary insider Katrine Gundersen, the company has purchased 799

shares. Following this, Gundersen holds 3,360 shares in NAS.



On behalf of primary insider Christoffer Sundby, the company has purchased 932

shares. Following this, Sundby holds 309,973 options and 342,176 shares in NAS.



Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial

responsibilities in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and

section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Fornebu, 16 July 2024

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA



This release is an announcement issued pursuant to legal information obligations

and is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse

Regulation (MAR) Article 19 no. 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities

Trading Act, and was prepared by Jesper M. Hatletveit, Investor Relations at

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, tel. +47 906 64 401.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

