Norwegian Air Shuttle : NAS) – Mandatory notification of trade, Employee Share Savings Plan
July 16, 2024 at 10:12 am EDT
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Mandatory notification of trade, Employee Share Savings Plan
16 Jul 2024 16:10 CEST
Issuer
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
On today, 16 July 2024, a total of 165,798 shares were purchased on behalf of
employees in Norwegian Air Shuttle participating in the company's Employee Share
Savings Plan. The average purchase price was NOK 11.2261 per share.
On behalf of primary insider Geir Olav Øien, the company has purchased 399
shares. Following this, Øien holds 7,688 shares in NAS.
On behalf of primary insider Eric Holm, the company has purchased 400 shares.
Following this, Holm holds 1,020 shares in NAS.
On behalf of primary insider Magnus Thome Maursund, the company has purchased
400 shares. Following this, Thome Maursund holds 246,569 options and 5,425
shares in NAS.
On behalf of primary insider Knut Olav Irgens Høeg, the company has purchased
533 shares. Following this, Høeg holds 216,043 options and 241,122 shares in
NAS.
On behalf of primary insider Katrine Gundersen, the company has purchased 799
shares. Following this, Gundersen holds 3,360 shares in NAS.
On behalf of primary insider Christoffer Sundby, the company has purchased 932
shares. Following this, Sundby holds 309,973 options and 342,176 shares in NAS.
Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial
responsibilities in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and
section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Fornebu, 16 July 2024
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
This release is an announcement issued pursuant to legal information obligations
and is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse
Regulation (MAR) Article 19 no. 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities
Trading Act, and was prepared by Jesper M. Hatletveit, Investor Relations at
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, tel. +47 906 64 401.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is a Norwegian airline company organized around 3 areas of activities:
- passenger transportation services (80.7% of net sales);
- services (14.5%): reservation, luggage management, ticket sales services, etc.;
- other (4.8%).
At the end of 2023, the group has a fleet of 87 aircraft.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (38%), Spain (16%), Denmark (11.5%), Sweden (9.8%), UK (4%), Finland (3.6%), Italy (2.8%), France (2.4%), Germany (1.4%), Poland (1.4%) and other (9.1%).