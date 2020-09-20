Norwegian Air Shuttle : Norway extends loan guarantees for Norwegian Air

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norway's government has extended
loan guarantees for the country's airlines, including Norwegian
Air, by two months until the end of 2020, the Industry
Ministry said on Sunday.
Norwegian Air secured a state aid package of 3 billion
Norwegian crowns ($330 million) earlier this year after a debt
restructuring but said last month it needed to secure more
funding to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government has changed the terms of the state guarantee
scheme, the industry ministry said in a statement, without
disclosing specifics.
"The changes we now propose are designed for the scheme to
help more airlines than those who have already used it,"
Industry Minister Iselin Nyboe said in the statement.
The ministry was not immediately available for further
comment.
($1 = 9.0931 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by David Clarke)