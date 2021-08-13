Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norwegian Air Shuttle : Releases Summer 2022 Schedule - Connecting the UK and Ireland to Scandinavia with 142 weekly flights

08/13/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Norwegian will continue to increase flights between the UK and Ireland to destinations across Scandinavia as the airline releases the summer 2022 flying programme. All flights are now available to book offering a wide range of destinations from London, Edinburgh, Manchester and Dublin.

In total, across the European network, Norwegian will offer 259 from routes from the Nordics as a result of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements easing and consequently demand for flights increasing.

'We are pleased to be able to present our flying shcedule for the next summer season. With this summer schedule we will continue to deliver on our strategy of investing in Norway and the Nordic region. In recent months, we have noticed an increased demand from customers, and we look forward to welcoming them on board to their favourite Nordic destinations.' Said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.

In 2020 and 2021, the aviation industry was hit hard by travel restrictions and quarantine requirements as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Norwegian expects that the ever-increasing vaccination rate will mean that the risk of new travel restrictions will be significantly lower in 2022.

'Norwegian is now well equipped to look ahead to 2022, although we will continue to some extent to be affected by the pandemic as the industry begins to recover. We have considerable flexibility in the use of our aircraft, and after the restructuring we have lower debt, an adapted fleet and organisation, and we have received new capital. It has been a tough time, but the result is that we are stronger now than before the pandemic.' Said Geir Karlsen.

The flying schedule for the summer 2022 season is now for sale on www.norwegian.com.

London Gatwick will serve Oslo, Stavanger, Trondheim, Bergen, Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen with a total of 115 weekly flights.

Manchester will serve Oslo, Stavanger, Bergen and Stockholm with a total of eight weekly flights.

Edinburgh will serve Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen with a total of 15 weekly flights.

Dublin will serve Oslo and Copenhagen with a total of four weekly flights.

Disclaimer

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 08:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
04:01aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Releases Summer 2022 Schedule - Connecting the UK and Ir..
PU
08/10NORSE ATLANTIC : in talks to cooperate with local airlines on passengers
RE
08/10NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Invitation to presentation of Norwegian's Second quarter..
PU
08/10NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Invitation to presentation of Norwegian Air Shuttle's Se..
AQ
08/05NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Passenger Traffic Rises 124% In July
MT
08/05NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA (NAS) : Traffic figures for July 2021
AQ
08/05Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Announces Traffic Results for the Month and Twelve ..
CI
08/02Budget carrier Norse Atlantic adds six Dreamliner aircraft
RE
07/27NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Conversion of Dividend Claims - New share ca..
AQ
07/19NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Conversion of Dividend Claims - Calculation ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 903 M 1 683 M 1 683 M
Net income 2021 -4 762 M -538 M -538 M
Net Debt 2021 59 783 M 6 750 M 6 750 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 416 M 952 M 950 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 6 365
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,49 NOK
Average target price 21,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Executive Officer
Svein Harald Øygard Chairman
Knut Olav Irgens Melhus Høeg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Johan Gauermann Executive Vice President-Operations
Sondre Gravir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-74.17%952
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.80%26 337
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.57%21 867
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.23%15 601
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.34%12 921
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.87%12 893