12 Jul 2024 08:12 CEST
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
Please see attachment on www.newsweb.no
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
623550_NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA - COB 10 July 2024 - Form.pdf
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE, Norwegi ASA 21/PERP FRN FLOOR C SUB CONV, Norwegian A ASA 21/PERP ADJ FLOOR C CONV, Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA 21/26 0pct
NO0010196140, NO0010996440, NO0010996432, NO0011157356, NO0010996457, NO0011157331
NAS
Oslo Børs
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 06:16:01 UTC.