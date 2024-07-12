Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is a Norwegian airline company organized around 3 areas of activities: - passenger transportation services (80.7% of net sales); - services (14.5%): reservation, luggage management, ticket sales services, etc.; - other (4.8%). At the end of 2023, the group has a fleet of 87 aircraft. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (38%), Spain (16%), Denmark (11.5%), Sweden (9.8%), UK (4%), Finland (3.6%), Italy (2.8%), France (2.4%), Germany (1.4%), Poland (1.4%) and other (9.1%).

Sector Airlines