The Norwegian Group with increased capacity and passenger growth in the second quarter

The Norwegian Group delivered an operating profit (EBIT) of NOK 593 million in

the second quarter of 2024. The quarter was characterised by strong capacity and

passenger growth, but also slightly lower demand impacting ticket prices. In the

quarter, the company performed well operationally, with improved cost level and

strong cash flow.



For the second quarter of 2024, the Norwegian Group had an operating profit

(EBIT) of NOK 593 million, corresponding to an operating margin of 6.3 percent.

Profit before tax (EBT) amounted to NOK 477 million for the quarter. The

liquidity position improved to NOK 11.5 billion at the end of the quarter, up

1.1 billion from the previous quarter. The Norwegian fleet comprised 86 aircraft

at quarter-end, of which 22 aircraft were latest technology 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The Widerøe fleet comprised 49 aircraft.



"We have delivered good operations in the second quarter amidst a hectic ramp-up

into the summer season, and I am glad that Norwegian in May once again was named

Europe's most punctual airline. Both Norwegian and Widerøe are delivering strong

passenger growth. With an increasing number of routes, frequencies and

destinations, we look forward to welcoming passengers on board," said Geir

Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.



In the second quarter, the Norwegian Group had 7.3 million passengers, of which

6.3 million were passengers of Norwegian and 1.0 million of Widerøe. Compared to

the same period last year, the number of passengers increased by 680,000 and

122,000 for Norwegian and Widerøe respectively. For Norwegian, production (ASK)

increased by 19 percent to 10.3 billion seat kilometres, while for Widerøe the

production increased by 2 percent. The quarterly load factor for Norwegian was

82.4 percent, down two percentage points from the same period last year. For

Widerøe, the quarterly load factor was 70.2 percent, an improvement of more than

five percentage points from last year. The second quarter of 2024 marked the

first quarter in which Widerøe is operating under the new public service

obligation (PSO) tender contracts that came into effect from 1 April.



"Thanks to the outstanding effort of the entire Norwegian team, we can look back

at one of the best quarters in our 21-year history. I am very satisfied that our

financial results are strong. We have also delivered an operational performance

as one of the absolute top airlines in Europe with a remarkably low number of

cancellations and strong on-time performance. Positive feedback from customers

shows that Norwegian is the airline they can trust, which is something everyone

at Norwegian has worked towards. We were also able to serve all customers the

Norwegian way, solely relying on our own crew and aircraft to ensure that they

got the Norwegian experience throughout the whole journey. I am confident that

we are well prepared to enter into the quieter winter trading period with

reduced capacity among other actions," said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian.



Punctuality, the share of flights departing 15 minutes within schedule, was 80.8

and 91.4 percent for Norwegian and Widerøe respectively. Regularity, the share

of flights taking place, was 99.2 and 97.4 percent. Cirium, the global aviation

consultancy, named Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) Europe's most on-time airline in

May and the third most punctual low-cost carrier globally.



Norwegian has launched a total of 27 new and exciting routes for the winter

programme ahead. The new routes include Dubai, Agadir and Hurghada, in addition

to routes from European cities to the popular winter holiday destinations Tromsø

and Harstad/Narvik.



Customers of Norwegian and Widerøe highly value the group's attractive and

growing route network. The acquisition of Widerøe and the linking of highly

complementary route networks, will further ensure that the airlines remain

preferred travel partners throughout the Nordics. Overall production for

Norwegian in 2024 is forecasted to grow by approximately 12 percent compared to

the previous year. Growth is projected to slow down for the upcoming year due to

aircraft delivery delays from Boeing. For the summer of 2025, the Norwegian

fleet is currently forecasted to increase to above 90 aircraft.



For detailed information, please see attached report and presentation.



