Norwegian Air Shuttle : enables corporate customers to reduce emissions from business travel

Norwegian has entered into a collaboration agreement with Neste, the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). Norwegian's corporate customers can now reduce their CO2 emissions from business travel by up to 80 per cent through sustainable aviation fuel. The agreement is an important step in accelerating a voluntary market for such fuels.



Sustainable aviation fuel is a proven low carbon solution that has been in use since 2011. Norwegian's modern and fuel-efficient aircraft can tank up to 50 per cent SAF. By replacing fossil-based aviation fuel, SAF can reduce lifecycle GHG emissions up to 80 per cent.

"With Neste's sustainable aviation fuel we enable corporate customers to reduce CO2 emissions from business travel. Accelerating the voluntary market for sustainable aviation fuel sends a signal to scale production and improve economies of scale, which is much needed to reduce costs," said Anders Fagernæs, Vice President Sustainability in Norwegian.

In 2022, Norwegian will blend in 0.5 per cent sustainable aviation fuel on all fuel consumption in Norway and 1 per cent in Sweden and France, under government mandates. All voluntary purchases from corporate customers come in addition to these government mandates.

Helping corporates meet their emission reduction targets

Scan Global Logistics (SGL), a fast-growing global full-service logistics provider headquartered in Copenhagen, has set an ambitious target of reducing their emissions with 50% every 10 years. Reducing CO2 emissions from business travel is one of their priorities and they chose to partner with Norwegian and Neste to make significant steps in reducing business travel impact.

"We want to be at the forefront of the transition. To do so we must adopt smart technologies when they become available. With this initial pilot we reduced our CO2 emissions from business travel in 2021 by 10 per cent, which is the reduction we need for all emissions areas every year," said Allan Melgaard, Global CEO in Scan Global Logistics.

Under the agreement between Norwegian and Neste, Scan Global Logistics covered the additional cost for seven tons Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM which was used on Norwegian flights. This reduced SGL's CO2 emissions from business travel by 21 tonnes.

Sustainably sourced and independently verified

Neste's sustainable aviation fuel reduces emissions by up to 80 per cent in neat form and over the life cycle compared to fossil jet fuel use, calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as the CORSIA methodology. It is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials.

"With this solution, we are making real and direct emission reductions through the usage of SAF more readily available while making business travel more sustainable. As the end-to-end production and delivery process is audited by an independent, certified third party, these reductions can be used to meet Science Based Targets (SBTi), ensuring compliance and validating the emission reduction for the business who has made the investment in SAF," said Jason Reichow, Vice President Business Development, Renewable Aviation at Neste.



Norwegian has decided to purchase sustainable aviation fuel for all its administration related business travel in 2022, replacing the fossil jet fuel consumption.

About Neste

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. We refine waste, residues and innovative raw materials into renewable fuels and sustainable feedstock for plastics and other materials. We are the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel and developing chemical recycling to combat the plastic waste challenge. We aim at helping customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with our renewable and circular solutions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

Our ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. We are introducing renewable and recycled raw materials such as liquefied waste plastic as refinery raw materials. We have committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and we will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. We also have set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and supply chain. We have consistently been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2021, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 15.1 billion.

Neste

About Scan Global Logistics

Scan Global Logistics (SGL) is a fast-growing global full-service logistics provider headquartered in Copenhagen, with more than 130 offices in more than 42 countries across all continents.

We excel in uncomplicating the world of logistics through tailored solutions made by skilled specialists, proud problem-solvers, and passionate entrepreneurs.

Since 1975, the core of our DNA has been a 'can-do-attitude,' agility, and the willingness to always go the extra mile, and we are not afraid to go left when others go right. For us, every challenge is an opportunity. We go above and beyond to bring anything anywhere - whether by road, rail, ocean, air.

Scan Global Logistics (SGL)