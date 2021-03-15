Norwegian Air Shuttle : Norway has a new low-cost airline aiming to crack transatlantic market

OSLO, March 15 (Reuters) - Airline industry veterans in
Norway have set up a new carrier, Norse Atlantic Airways, aiming
to crack the long-haul discount market after Norwegian Air's
exit from transatlantic routes.
Bjoern Kjos, founder and former CEO of Norwegian Air, holds
a 15% stake in Norse Atlantic, which is majority owned by Bjoern
Tore Larsen, a co-founder of staffing company OSM Aviation,
Norse Atlantic Airways said in a statement announcing the new
carrier on Monday.
The budget airline plans to fly from U.S. destinations such
as New York, Los Angeles and Miami to European cities including
London, Paris and Oslo. It plans to begin its services late this
year and also aims to list its shares on Oslo's Euronext Growth
stock market next month, it said.
The airline will be seeking to fill a gap left by Norwegian,
which offered low-cost transatlantic flights until mounting debt
problems and the collapse of travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic
forced it to exit its long-haul business, leaving a slimmed-down
airline focusing on Nordic and European routes.
Norse Atlantic said it would be using Boeing's 787
Dreamliner aircraft.
"We have industry knowledge and have secured modern
Dreamliners at very good terms," Larsen, who is also the new
carrier's CEO, said in the company's statement.
He did not say how many aircraft the company had signed
leasing deals for.
Norse Atlantic will seek to expand based on demand and
profitability, and could eventually also include destinations in
Asia, it said.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Susan Fenton)