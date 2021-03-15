Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norwegian Air Shuttle : Norway has a new low-cost airline aiming to crack transatlantic market

03/15/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, March 15 (Reuters) - Airline industry veterans in Norway have set up a new carrier, Norse Atlantic Airways, aiming to crack the long-haul discount market after Norwegian Air's exit from transatlantic routes.

Bjoern Kjos, founder and former CEO of Norwegian Air, holds a 15% stake in Norse Atlantic, which is majority owned by Bjoern Tore Larsen, a co-founder of staffing company OSM Aviation, Norse Atlantic Airways said in a statement announcing the new carrier on Monday.

The budget airline plans to fly from U.S. destinations such as New York, Los Angeles and Miami to European cities including London, Paris and Oslo. It plans to begin its services late this year and also aims to list its shares on Oslo's Euronext Growth stock market next month, it said.

The airline will be seeking to fill a gap left by Norwegian, which offered low-cost transatlantic flights until mounting debt problems and the collapse of travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to exit its long-haul business, leaving a slimmed-down airline focusing on Nordic and European routes.

Norse Atlantic said it would be using Boeing's 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

"We have industry knowledge and have secured modern Dreamliners at very good terms," Larsen, who is also the new carrier's CEO, said in the company's statement.

He did not say how many aircraft the company had signed leasing deals for.

Norse Atlantic will seek to expand based on demand and profitability, and could eventually also include destinations in Asia, it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLYR AS -8.18% 5.14 Real-time Quote.0.00%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA 1.41% 53.22 Real-time Quote.-39.64%
All news about NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
11:45aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : Norway has a new low-cost airline aiming to crack trans..
RE
02:29aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : Urges Bonds Trustees To Approve Amended Terms
MT
03/12NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA  : (NAS) - Summons to bondholders' written resolution
AQ
03/11NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : Examiner Unveils New Proposal to Exit Irish Examinershi..
MT
03/11AIRBUS  : Norwegian Air makes final restructuring offer to creditors
RE
03/11NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA  : (NAS) launch of scheme for exit from the Irish exam..
AQ
03/09Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire
RE
03/08AIRBUS  : Jet Order Cancellations Overtake Orders in 2021 Amid Norwegian Air Res..
MT
03/05AIRBUS  : Norwegian cancellations spark Airbus jet order deficit
RE
03/05NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : says Boeing dispute to be decided in U.S. court
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 275 M 1 094 M 1 094 M
Net income 2020 -7 334 M -865 M -865 M
Net Debt 2020 52 756 M 6 221 M 6 221 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,20x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 112 M 250 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,92x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 9 389
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 27,50 NOK
Last Close Price 52,48 NOK
Spread / Highest target 4,80%
Spread / Average Target -47,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jacob Schram Chief Executive Officer
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Niels Smedegaard Chairman
Kurt Simonsen Chief Information Officer
Knut Olav Irgens Melhus Høeg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-39.64%250
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.23.92%31 688
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.03%21 885
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.30.15%17 927
AIR CHINA LIMITED8.69%16 615
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.32.92%14 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ