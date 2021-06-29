Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAS   NO0010196140

NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA

(NAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norwegian Air Shuttle : showed poor judgement in making bonus payments, minister says

06/29/2021 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport

OSLO (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air showed poor judgement when it paid bonuses to top management just weeks after emerging from government-backed bankruptcy proceedings, Norway's industry minister said on Tuesday.

Having shed thousands of jobs during the pandemic and forced creditors to swap billions of dollars in debt for stock in the slimmed-down airline, Norwegian completed a court-ordered financial restructuring in late May.

To help save Norwegian from collapse, the government in mid-2020 provided the carrier with loan guarantees of 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($350 million) and later with 1.5 billion crowns in a hybrid loan.

But soon after the restructuring, Norwegian began paying out bonuses of some 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.5 million) combined to managers as a reward for saving the company, business news site E24 reported last week.

"That shows poor judgment," Minister of Trade and Industry Iselin Nyboe said in a statement. "The board and Chief Executive Geir Karlsen have a big job ahead of them in explaining this and rebuilding the reputation of Norwegian."

Karlsen, who was chief financial officer during the restructuring, was named CEO last week.

Norwegian Air said the payouts had been agreed as a retention bonus amid the financial restructuring to ensure key managers did not leave during a difficult time.

The company had not violated any government loan conditions, its lawyers said in a letter to the ministry.

"The state as lender has ... not borne the costs of the retention bonuses. The reconstruction was completed and new share capital was raised in May 2021, and in the end it is the company's shareholders who will bear the costs and not the company's creditors," wrote Richard Sjoeqvist at law firm Bahr.

($1 = 8.5546 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
06/28NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : trials Amadeus document verification technology to crea..
PU
06/25NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : Issues New Shares In Bond Conversion Offer
MT
06/25NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA  : (NAS) - Conversion of New Capital Perpetual Bonds -..
AQ
06/21NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : In surprise move, Norwegian low-cost airline names new ..
AQ
06/21NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : Appoints New CEO
MT
06/21NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : fires CEO in 'surprise' move after restructuring
RE
06/21NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : Geir Karlsen appointed new CEO of Norwegian
AQ
06/11NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : Dividend to creditors affected by the financial restruc..
PU
06/11NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : Conversion of New Capital Perpetual Bonds
PU
06/11NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA  : (NAS) - Conversion of New Capital Perpetual Bonds -..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 903 M 1 743 M 1 743 M
Net income 2021 -4 762 M -557 M -557 M
Net Debt 2021 59 783 M 6 992 M 6 992 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,19x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 180 M 959 M 957 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 6 365
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Duration : Period :
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,56 NOK
Average target price 21,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 85,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geir Magne Karlsen Chief Executive Officer
Svein Harald Øygard Chairman
Knut Olav Irgens Melhus Høeg Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Johan Gauermann Executive Vice President-Operations
Sondre Gravir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA-71.53%948
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.24%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.14%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.21.36%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-3.11%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED7.79%14 885